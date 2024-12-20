Catching up with Jenna Leigh Green of ‘Sabrina the Teenage Witch’ and ‘Wicked’

Jenna Leigh Green. Photo Courtesy of Fatchix.

Actress Jenna Leigh Green chatted at the red carpet of Christmas Con last weekend in New Jersey.

Background on Jenna Leigh Green

Green is an actress and singer that is best known for playing Libby Chessler in the hit TV show “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” as well as for roles on tour in the musical production of Wicked.”

Hosting Christmas Con

Most recently, Green served as the official host of Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

“I absolutely love being here,” she said. “This is my second year… everyone is so warm and kind, and this event just displays the Christmas spirit.”

You Gotta Believe

You Gotta Believe is a New York City-based nonprofit organization focused on finding permanent families for older foster youth.

This past November, You Gotta Believe celebrated 10 years of impact with a milestone event at Town Hall in Manhattan, which featured performances by Rosie Perez, Sherri Saum, Charlene Tilton, Ta’Nika Gibson, Kate Reinders, J. Harrison Ghee, NBC 4 New York’s Janice Huff, and others that were able to shine a spotlight on the urgent need for adoptive families for foster youth.

“It was so great,” she exclaimed about You Gotta Believe. “It was such a fun event and that was my first time there, and it involved so many wonderful humans coming together for a great cause.”

“You Gotta Believe focuses on older children, who need just as much love and attention as the younger ones,” she added.

New ‘Wicked’ movie

Green praised Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo for their starring roles in the blockbuster fantasy film “Wicked.”

“While I didn’t have anything to do with the movie, I loved it so very much. It is wonderful because I’ve had so many great conversations with people here about ‘Wicked’.”

Message for her fans

For her fans, she said, “Thank you so much for all of the support, and for interacting with me at Christmas Con. I really love interacting with people, and it is always great when people reach out.”

To learn more about Jenna Leigh Green, follow her on Instagram.