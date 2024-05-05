Catching up with Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees on their 2024 album and latest projects

Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees. Photo Courtesy of Jeff Timmons

Grammy-nominated pop artist Jeff Timmons, the founding member of 98 Degrees, chatted about his latest projects, which include a new album with his pop band.

“Las Vegas has been great,” he said. “I literally just got back in town. I am excited to be back for a few days because I have a few days off.”

Maui benefit concert

On April 6, 2024, he opened up about being a part of the “98 Degrees & Friends: Restoration of the Heart of Maui Fundraising Concert.” “That show was amazing,” he exclaimed. “We had a great crowd there, and it was sold-out there. It looked fantastic and we raised a lot of awareness.”

“Hopefully, it will contribute to something… they have a lot of work to do there. We wanted to make sure that Maui is on everybody’s radar still,” he added.

New 98 Degrees album in 2024

Timmons shared that there will be a new 98 Degrees album coming out this year. “The release date got pushed back because we keep adding new songs to the album,” Timmons said.

“It has been tough trying to narrow the songs down, but we are excited about it. It’s all good things,” he added.

On the song selection process for it, he said, “It was simple… Whatever the best songs are, they make the album. We are doing the remakes of our own masters, and taking a page out of Taylor Swift’s book, which we had been talking about doing it for a long time now. No time is better than now to do that.”

“Then, we have five new songs, and we keep finding better songs. The songs that don’t make this album might come out as individual singles or they can be placed on a future album,” he elaborated.

Touring with Chris Kirkpatrick and Eric-Michael Estrada

Most recently, Timmons did orchestra shows with Chris Kirkpatrick of NSYNC and Erik-Michael Estrada of O-Town. “We did these shows with an orchestra, and it was just incredible,” he recalled.

Nick Carter of the Backstreet Boys

Timmons had kind words about Nick Carter. “Nick is amazing! I love all the Backstreet Boys guys and all the NSYNC and O-Town guys,” Timmons said. “We are all pretty tight.”

Future plans

On his future plans, he revealed that he is working with a pop/R&B group called B5. “B5 is making a comeback these days. They were signed to Bad Boy Records, and the group is made up of five talented brothers.”

“The guys in B5 are incredible and they are doing a showcase in New York on June 27th at Harbor NYC Rooftop,” he said.

“We also have a lot of new things coming up with 98 Degrees,” he hinted. “We will have some dates in September, October, and November, and we will do some overseas shows with them. We are keeping busy… it will be very exciting.”

“This is probably the best time that I’ve had in the last 10 years in regard to keeping busy, and it has been great,” he added.

Celebrating the 5th anniversary of ‘The Girl is with Me’

Timmons is celebrating the fifth anniversary of “The Girl is with Me,” where he collaborates with wrestler Jessie” Godderz (Mr. PEC-Tacular). “That’s awesome. Five years,” he exclaimed. “I love that!”

“I love Jessie Godderz… he is hustler, he is a talented guy, and he is doing great with his Ohio Valley Wrestling league, and being the champion there,” he added.

Family life

In his personal life, Timmons noted that he is proud of the success of all of his children, wife, and family members. “All my kids are doing great things, and I couldn’t be happier,” he said.

Message for his fans and supporters

Timmons expressed his appreciation for his dedicated fans and supporters. “Thanks for being there and supporting not only my work with 98 Degrees but all the projects that I have been a part of.”

“My fans should also check out the group B5 because they have an old-school R&B vibe to them. B5 is absolutely incredible, and their new music is off the starts,” Timmons concluded.

To learn more about Jeff Timmons, follow him on Instagram.

For more information on 98 Degrees, check out their official website.