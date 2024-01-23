Catching up with Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of ‘The Bold and The Beautiful’

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood. Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios.

Actress Jacqueline MacInnes Wood chatted about her latest Emmy win for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for “The Bold and The Beautiful.”

This marked her third career Daytime Emmy win, all of which are for “Lead Actress” and they are for her acting work on the CBS daytime drama “The Bold and The Beautiful,” where she plays Steffy Forrester.

2023 Emmy win for playing Steffy Forrester

On winning the 2023 “Outstanding Lead Actress” Emmy Award, she said, “I feel very honored. I am proud of everyone at ‘The Bold and The Beautiful.’ This award is for all of us.”

For her Emmy reel, Wood revealed that she submitted scenes surrounding Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) on-screen death, as well as Steffy navigating her life without him.

Thorsten Kaye winning for the Emmy for ‘Outstanding Lead Actor’

Thorsten Kaye, who plays her on-screen father Ridge Forrester, won his first-ever Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series.” “I am so thrilled for Thorsten,” she exclaimed. “Thorsten is so deserving of this award. He elevates any scene. He is a wonderful scene partner and human being.”

Thomas and Hope storyline on the show

She opened up about being a part of the Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) storyline on the show, especially with Xander (Adain Bradley) back in town.

“I am enjoying it,” she said. “You never know what the writers are going to throw at you but I’m here for this fun ride.”

Eric Forrester dying storyline on the drama

Wood also discussed the recent storyline, which featured John McCook’s timeless character, Eric Forrester, slowly fading away.

“What a beautiful and emotional story,” she said. “John McCook knocked it out of the park. We were all just existing in those scenes. The scenes were very organic. Every tear from everyone was real,” she expressed.

“John McCook and his character Eric Forrester are the heartbeat of our show,” she acknowledged.

New Year’s resolutions for 2024

Wood went on to share some of her New Year’s resolutions for 2024. “I would like to continue to be present, continue to stay healthy, as well as to cut out anything that lowers my vibration.”

“I want to continue to learn, grow, and try to be the best version of myself,” she added.

Balancing motherhood with an acting career

On balancing motherhood with an acting career, Wood said, “‘The Bold and The Beautiful’ has been so accommodating. I want to be there for my children and not miss a second. That is my first priority.”

“Here are some key things I do to keep me balanced… Meditation and breath work even if only few minutes. It keeps me calm when life gets crazy. Meal prep, calendar and lists. Give myself grace when you can’t get it all done. Eat well so I can nourish my body on long days and sleepless nights,” she elaborated.

Stage of her life

Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she shared, “Holding on to these moments.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On her favorite mottos to live by, Wood remarked, “Just breathe. You are made to do hard things. just breathe. Always be mindful of your frequency.”

Actor on the show that she would like to have more scenes with

Wood listed Lawrence Saint-Victor as the actor that she would like to do more scenes with. “I’m game for a Carter and Steffy storyline,” she admitted.

Working with Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown

Wood had great words about working with fellow co-stars Sean Kanan and Kimberlin Brown, who play Deacon Sharpe and Sheila Carter respectively.

“Sean and Kimberlin are both consummate professionals and so kind. I love diving into scenes with them. Kimberlin and I always have a good laugh between scenes,” Wood said.

Kimberlin Brown and Sean Kanan. Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios.

Superpower of choice

When asked about her superpower of choice, Wood noted that it would be “teleportation and time travel,” which would allow her to see family all over the world.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Wood explained, “To be authentic. Being true to myself, my health, and my family. Living in harmony and watching my children grow.”

Tanner Novlan and Jacqueline MacInnes Wood of “The Bold and the Beautiful.’ Photo Credit: Howard Wise, JPI Studios

Fans and supporters

For her dedicated soap opera fans and supporters, that have been with her on journey, Wood concluded, “Thanks for standing by me professionally and personally. I’m so grateful for the love and support.”

To learn more about Emmy winner Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, follow her on Instagram, and check out her IMDb page.