Catching up with Haylie Duff: Actress and singer

Haylie Duff in the movie 'Sweet on You.' Photo Courtesy of UPtv.

Actress and singer Haylie Duff chatted about her latest endeavors, and she shared some of her parenting advice, and her plans for the summer.

‘Sweet on You’

Duff recalled being a part of the UPtv film “Sweet On You,” where she worked opposite Rob Mayes. “It was such a fun movie to make, and it was so special. It had such a great cast, and you know it was a really special movie for me because it was loosely based on my family in Texas,” she said.

“Getting to tell that story, you know, obviously felt very personal to me and seeing it come to life the way it did is something that I will treasure for a long time. My daughter getting to play the flashback of me, obviously I will look back on that and see her as the little girl forever in a movie and obviously that is very special to me too,” Duff elaborated.

Future Plans: Professionally and spending time with family

On her future plans, Duff said, “I am trying to focus on just spending time with them, spending time with my family and with my kids. They’re growing up so fast so I am trying to create as many great memories with them as I can before they don’t want to hang out with me anymore, before they’re teenagers and have their own lives and going off and not being interested in me as much anymore.”

Duff continued, “I think it is why I love this Keebler campaign so much, it is encouraging families to make these moments together and creating that magic feeling for families and it is why I connected to it so much. I am living that same outlook and mentality with my own family and so I just love that Keebler is helping families do that. Giving away this much money goes so far for so many families and can do so much for them.”

“I love what they are doing, I love the thought behind all of it. The grand prizes are so much fun for families and making it easy for families to come together and make magic together this summer is just so awesome, so I guess those are my own plans for my family for the future,” she said.

Motivations as a mother and as an artist

Each day, Duff shared that she is motivated by her children. “My kids motivate me to be better, do better, you know? I feel like I have two little sets of eyes on my all the time,” she said.

“Watching the decisions I make, what I do, what I say, they ask me for advice on things and I’m always like is that what you want them to do or say? They watch me and how I handle situations in my own life and I think well this is how they will grow up to handle things,” she explained.

“Especially as they get older, Ryan is eight, she really knows what us going on and is paying attention. Their observation of me is what motivates me to make every decision in my life,” Duff added.

Fourth of July

Duff shared that for this year’s Fourth of July, she will be “watching some fireworks” with her family with “a good cocktail and some barbecue and some red, white and blue on my body somewhere.”

Parenting advice

Duff offered some parenting advice. “There are so many ways to give parenting advice,” she admitted. “I feel like it depends on the day, what the issue is… I feel like I am looking for parenting advice.”

“Every day I am going to someone for something or talking something out. Or going to Matt and saying ‘“’Well Ryan said this, or Lulu said that. What do you think? What do we do?’ Every day is a new day of ending parenting advice, it feels like,” she explained.

Summer snacking suggestions

On her snacking suggestions for the summer, she said, “It is so hot here in Texas, so we are focused on hydrating all the time. My kids go off into camps and I have to make sure they drink water every day. It is so hot. We try to do healthy snacks like fruits and vegetables and then our little treats every once in a while, like our Keebler Fudge Stripes, infused in there. It’s like we gotta have some sweets”.

Summer activities

When asked if she has any suggestions for summer activities, Duff responded, “I am not great with coming up with ideas like this, which is why I love the Magic Idea Generator, sometimes I just run out of ideas. I’m like “Should we get in the pool? Should we get in the pool?” and they’re like “what else can we do?” so… Keebler Magic has that great generator, go click on that and give yourself some ideas.”

Success

On her definition of the word success, Duff said, “Success to me means going to bed at night with a clear heart, clear mind, clear conscience. Feeling like my family is happy, healthy, cared for, calm. That feels pretty successful.”

To learn more about actress and singer Haylie Duff, follow her on Instagram.