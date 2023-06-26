Catching up with ‘General Hospital’ actor Marc Anthony Samuel

Marc Anthony Samuel. Photo Credit: Tiffany Rose Photography

Actor Marc Anthony Samuel chatted about “General Hospital,” and his latest endeavors.

He fondly remembered the late “General Hospital” actresses Sonya Eddy and Jackie Zeman, whom he had the good fortune to share scenes with.

Playing Felix DuBois for the last decade

Samuel has played the role of Felix DuBois on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital” for well over a decade.

“I’ve been on the show for 10 years, but now that I am recurring, I am not on the show as much,” Samuel said. “To be able to say that I am on the show for 10 years is even a surprise to me. I didn’t know that I would be here this long, but it has been wonderful to have been a part of it.”

‘General Hospital’ celebrates 60 years

The iconic soap opera just celebrated its 60th anniversary on the air. “It is always a pleasure to be a part of something that has been around for so long,” he said. “It wouldn’t exist if it weren’t for the people and fans that follow it and still love it.”

This year, Samuel enjoyed being a part of the introduction of the Nurses Ball segment on the show. “I did some singing, and that was it,” he admitted. “Prior to the Nurses Ball, I had a lot of scenes leading up to it.”

Sonya Eddy

Samuel paid a moving homage to the late but great “General Hospital” co-star Sonya Eddy. “Sonya was one of my buddies, and my dear friend,” he said. “It was really rough to lose her. ‘General Hospital’ had a real treasure in Sonya Eddy. They did a wonderful dedication to her, which was more than deserved.”

“Sonya was truly a consummate actress of a lot of skills. She brought so much to all of the shows and the roles that she has played over the years. She truly was a gift, and I was glad to be her friend in real life. I will miss Sonya for the rest of my life,” he added.

Remembering Jackie Zeman

“Losing Jackie Zeman was such a shock too,” he said. “Jackie had great energy to her and she had such a good sense of humor. Jackie was truly a trooper, and she never lost her work ethic or her brightness. She was who she was and it was a privilege to know her too. I wish they were both still here with us,” he said.

‘General Hospital’ Fan Club Weekend

On July 31, Samuel is looking forward to hosting his High Tea fan event as part of “General Hospital” Fan Club Weekend in Los Angeles, California. “It is always nice to see everybody,” he said. “It is nice to see the other cast members that you don’t get to see very often, and it is nice to see people that you have gotten to know over the years.”

“My event is going to be the High Tea event. We will get together and talk about the show and I will catch up on how some of my fans are doing. I really enjoy listening to their stories mostly, and eating some good food with them. My event is on the last day,” he said.

“I will also be at the ‘General Hospital’ opening event, where I will be saying ‘hi’ to all the fans too,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Samuel said, “Learning, staying humble, and getting it done.”

Gregory and Lawrence Zarian

Samuel had great words about the Zarian Twins (Gregory Zarian and Lawrence Zarian). “Gregory and Lawrence are always doing things, they are both hustlers and they are amazing human being,” he said.

“They are both funny and talented,” Samuel added.

Future plans

Regarding his plans for the future, Samuel said, “To develop my own show with my writing partner, and to continue my career and my travels. Also, looking for a place where I would eventually want to relocate. I’m not entirely sure if I want to stay in California, I may want to go overseas. The future is wide open.”

“I want to create my own projects, and see where the work takes me,” he added.

Fans

For his fans, Samuel expressed, “Thanks for riding along with me. I appreciate you guys. There is not a single one of us that exists in television or in film without your support.”

To learn more about Marc Anthony Samuel, check out his IMDb page, and follow him on Instagram.