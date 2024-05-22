Connect with us

Catching up with Erich Bergen: Actor, singer, and producer

Actor, singer, and producer Erich Bergen chatted about his latest endeavors.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Erich Bergen
Erich Bergen. Photo Credit: Troy Jensen
Erich Bergen. Photo Credit: Troy Jensen

Actor, singer, and producer Erich Bergen (“Madam Secretary”) chatted about his latest endeavors.

Winston Churchill once said: “Success is not final; failure is not fatal: It is the courage to continue that counts.” This quote applies to Erich Bergen.

2024 Roger Rees Awards

On Sunday, May 19, he participated in red carpet interviews for the Roger Rees Awards, which celebrate student excellence in the performing arts.

“I was so thrilled to be here,” he said about being a part of the Roger Rees Awards. “I love anything that has to do with the next generation of performers but also for the late Roger Rees, who I loved and adored, and got to know very well.”

“These kids just seem so excited and positive. I am just so thrilled,” he admitted.

Advice for hopefuls that wish to go into the performing arts

For young and aspiring artists (that wish to go into the performing arts), Bergen said, “Try to find a way to be helpful. There is no project that is not collaborative.”

“Find a way to be helpful to whatever the bigger picture is. I think collaboration brings the best success,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Bergen said, “Being okay with being behind the scenes.” “I am learning to let go to being a performer and I am finding ways to activate my other passions and loves, and I want to utilize that in other parts of entertainment,” he said.

Bergen on his career-defining moments

When asked about his career-defining moments, he responded, “All of them defined me. Certainly ‘Jersey Boys’ and ‘Madam Secretary’ were a big part of my life.”

“Each and every little show I’ve done in regional theatre, and all of them, they all matter and they’ve all brought great people into my life,” he exclaimed. “That’s what this is all about.”

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he shared, “Save your money.” “This advice was given to me by Joan Rivers, and I take that advice well,” he revealed.

Favorite motto to live by

He shared his favorite motto to live by: “You only live once.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Bergen said, “Working with people that I love on a day-to-day basis; that’s success. Doing that with great people means even more.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Bergan said, “Thank you. It takes a village. Everything you do takes a village even one-man shows have a full team of people.”

“These kids started as fans and then they are going into the business professionally themselves. We are all fans of people that inspire us,” he concluded.

To learn more about Eric Bergen, follow him on Instagram.

Actor, Erich Bergen, Jersey Boys, Madam Secretary, performing arts, Producer, roger rees awards, Singer, student
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

