Catching up with Eric Stanton Betts: Actor, performer, and artist

Eric Stanton Betts. Photo Credit: Max Masin.

Actor, performer, and artist Eric Stanton Betts chatted about his latest endeavors, which include making the Top 20 finalists in the inaugural Mister USA competition and spreading kindness and empathy.

He is representing the state of Tennessee. Mister USA is a celebration of culture, diversity, beauty, intelligence, and empowerment. It is not solely about outer beauty; it recognizes the inner beauty and intelligence of their contestants.

On making the Top 20, he remarked, “I was very pleased to make the Top 20. I have been engaging with the competition and showing up to local events whenever possible. I have been really excited to take part in the pageant, so I am glad that my journey wasn’t cut short.”

The finals will take place on August 31st at the Millennium Biltmore Hotel Los Angeles in California. “I am most looking forward to meeting the other contestants and learning about their journeys and what motivated them to pursue this pageant as well,” he said.

“I think it will be a great opportunity to harbor some friendships and have a once in a lifetime experience,” he exclaimed.

Lessons learned from this journey

On the lessons learned from this journey, he reflected, “This has taught me that I have a lot of supporters around who wish to see me succeed.”

“I have been hearing from people in all different times in my life just wishing me good luck, and others are connecting with me from different parts of the world who are finding me through this platform and finding inspiration through my journey. That is very exciting and humbling,” he elaborated.

WeHo Pride Parade

He recalled being a part of the WeHo Pride Parade, along with the Mister Universe Organization, back in June of 2024.

“The parade was incredible,” he exclaimed. “I love Pride every year, and I have walked in the parade before with different organizations. But this time did feel so different because I was representing something bigger than myself.”

It was cool to connect with spectators, some of who were also from Tennessee and gave me their blessing as we rolled by,” he noted. “It showed us that there are a lot of eyes on this competition, and we need to show up and show out for our states and ourselves.”

Advocacy for the performing arts

“I truly believe that the performing arts saved my life as a young person,” he said about his advocacy. “I was struggling to find community and friendship constantly in school,” he said.

“Then, I auditioned for the school play and found something I loved and could channel a lot of energy into and found my people too,” he noted.

“I want to use my platform to create a space for youth to come together to experience the life changing and life saving oasis that is performing,” he said.

“I have a dream of creating a touring theatre company that hires professional actors for the lead roles but saves ensemble parts and featured roles for local talent,” he acknowledged.

“So, each city that we tour through incorporates the local talent and gives them a chance to act alongside those Broadway veterans they admire so much,” he elaborated.

Best advice that he has ever been given

On the best advice that he has ever been given, he shared, “My best advice is to meet people where they are. Everyone is on a different journey in life, and if we expect others to be right where we are on any given topic, then we might isolate them, or intimidate them, or cause their regression.”

“We have an obligation to make others feel safe and respected because in turn they will do the same for you. If we have a little more empathy for each other’s journey the world will be a brighter place,” he elaborated.

The importance of empathy in this day and age

On the importance of empathy in this day and age, he said, “It’s so easy to cast judgment on someone we have never met.”

“People can be very brave behind a keyboard on social media. In because of this, people can be very hurtful as well,” he noted.

“If we spend some time experiencing empathy for others, we are forced to slow down and take some time to try and understand their experience and then be in a better more grounded position to respond to it,” he elaborated.

“Hopefully that also puts us in a kinder space to interact with others,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “Thank you so much for cheering me on. I see every comment and reshare and I am thrilled so many people are here to wish me well. I hope to make you all proud and bring home that crown! Let’s go Tennessee!”

Closing thoughts on Mister USA

“I want to dedicate my participation in this pageant to my fallen angels,” he said. “My family members who are not around to see or experience this with me. Two of my aunts were taken from this world way too soon as was my grandfather.”

“We lost my grandmother as well just two years ago though she lived a long and vibrant life all the way up to her 94th birthday. I carry these family members with me,” he noted.

“I carry their admiration of life and their infectious smiles, I carry their stories and their adventures and most of all I carry their love for others and their constant need to connect,” he concluded.

