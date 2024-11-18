Catching up with Dylan Mahoney: Actor, model, and content creator

Dylan Mahoney. Photo Credit: Natalia Urzúa.

Dylan Mahoney is a bilingual actor, model, and content creator, who spoke about his latest projects.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Dylan Mahoney, who lives in Sydney, Australia.

New mini-series

“Tomorrow, I start filming a new mini-series,” he revealed. “I play the lead role, and that will involve 10 days of shooting. I am very excited. It is going to be a very busy couple of weeks. I love it. I look forward to it. This is the type of work that I want to do full-time and hopefully, it will lead to bigger and bigger opportunities.”

“After I finish that, I will be flying to Sri Lanka this December, where I am doing a Sri Lankan campaign for their tourism. I will be working with them for a while (for the first three months of 2025),” he added.

Daily motivations

On his daily motivations, he said, “I’ve always had very big aspirations and goals in life since I was a child.”

“Basically, every day, I try to get a little bit closer to where I see myself in my career and my life, whether it is acting in big blockbuster movies or doing big international campaigns with big brands,” he said.

“Every day when I wake up, I try to get a little bit closer to those aspirations. That is what motivates me,” he noted.

Future plans: More travel content

Mahoney hopes to focus more on travel content, especially since he will be doing a big campaign for Sri Lankan tourism in a few weeks.

“I am excited because Sri Lanka is an incredibly beautiful country,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he revealed, “I am ready!”

“Watch me in 2025,” he exclaimed. “2025 is going to be huge,” he hinted.

Superpower of choice

His superpower of choice would be “flying.”

“I like the idea of being completely free and nothing holding me back,” he explained. “I just love the concept of being entirely free.”

Dylan Mahoney. Photo Credit: By Human.

Career-defining moments

Mahoney is a firm believer that adversity makes us stronger. “It definitely does… not just in acting… but in any situation in life,” he said. “I believe that everything happens for a reason… even if you can’t see the reason why it happens.”

“You need to find a way to keep moving and keep working on your goals,” he admitted.

In 2021, he had a big opportunity to star in a lead role in a feature film that he filmed for one month in Sydney.

“At the time, that was the biggest opportunity I had ever received in the acting world,” he said. “That was my very first role in a feature film. I put all my time and energy into that movie. We rehearsed for six months, and then we shot for a whole month. It had my best acting skills.”

“Three years later, the film still doesn’t exist,” he noted. “They ran out of a budget to pay an editor to edit to the movie. So, for the past three years, it has been collecting dust inside somebody’s hard drive. So many people involved in that movie put so much time and effort into making it.

“I am not expecting it to be edited and released. A lot has happened and changed in three years. I’ve just accepted that it doesn’t exist and that nobody is going to see the incredible work that I did in that project,” he elaborated.

“I’ve accepted what happened and I moved on. I’m at peace with it. You need to move on and focus on the next opportunity and audition,” he added.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he remarked, “Success means something different for everybody. We all live different lives, so success looks different to everyone. For me, success is doing the work that I am passionate about doing and living a life that I want to live.”

“As long as I continue with these acting opportunities with mini-series and TV shows, and continue working with brands, then that’s a success. It is all about doing work that I am passionate about each day,” he added.

Message for fans

For his fans and supporters, he expressed, “Thank you. It takes a village. You need a really good support network around you for this kind of success.”

To learn more about Dylan Mahoney, follow him on Instagram and check out his Linktree page.