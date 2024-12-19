Catching up with Drew Seeley: Canadian actor, singer, and dancer

Drew Seeley. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Canadian actor, singer, and dancer Drew Seeley chatted about his latest endeavors.

Seeley on Christmas Con

This past weekend, he was a part of Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. “It has good energy, familiar faces, and I just love being here,” he said about the convention.

Favorite holiday traditions

On his favorite holiday traditions, Seeley said, “Elf on the Shelf is fun. We usually do the Advent calendar with something other than chocolates such as Legos or other little fun things. Our daughter is five, so we are building new traditions.”

Seeley is drawn to the holidays, especially since “things slow down” and he is able to focus more on family. “You can relax more because everyone is relaxing more,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Seeley said with a sweet laugh, “Tired and figuring it out.”

A fun fact is that Seeley was the singing voice of Zac Efron in the original “High School Musical” movie. “I did that early on in my career,” he admitted.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Seeley siad, “Success is less about projects now and more about balance in life and making sure I can still reach my dreams and goals careerwise but not ever neglecting my family.”

“My family is always No. 1,” he underscored.

Message for his fans

For his fans, Seeley said, “I appreciate you guys so much. Thank you for showing up here, listening to my music, and watching my movies.”

“Being here at Christmas Con reminds me of why I do what I do,” he said, effusively.

To learn more about Drew Seeley, follow him on Instagram.