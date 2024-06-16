Catching up with Desmond Child, Hillary Lindsey, and Timbaland at the Songwriters Hall of Fame

Carrie Underwood, Hillary Lindsey and Keith Urban at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: L. Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Desmond Child, Hillary Lindsey, and Timbaland chatted on the red carpet of the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The 53rd annual Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction and Awards GALA took place at the New York Marriott Marquis Hotel in Manhattan.

Hillary Lindsey

Hillary Lindsey is the sole representation of the country music genre at this year’s Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony.

On getting inducted tonight, Lindsey remarked, “It is pretty amazing. I am a ball of nerves but I am so excited. It is going to be a great night.”

For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, Lindsey said, “Keep writing and writing and writing…. just like me and everyone. That’s all we do… We get up and write and write and write.”

When asked what is her personal favorite Martina McBride song that she has ever written, she responded, “Every one of them.”

Carrie Underwood inducted Hillary Lyndsey into the Songwriters Hall of Fame with a little help from Keith Urban. Underwood performed “Jesus Take the Wheel” in her honor, which was followed by Lydnsey performing Lady Gaga’s “Million Reasons,” and a “Blue Ain’t Your Color” duet with Keith Urban.

Desmond Child at the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Photo Credit: Bennett Raglin, Getty Images for the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Desmond Child

A prior Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee, Desmond Child shared his excitement to be back at this year’s ceremony.

“I am so excited for Dean Pitchford being inducted, and I am especially proud of Diane Warren,” he exclaimed. “Wow, two of my favorite people… We are like brothers and sisters. We all came up together, so I am thrilled to be here tonight.”

Child also discussed the success of his book “Livin’ On A Prayer: Big Songs Big Life.” “Next week, I am doing a masterclass in Athens, Greece at the Cotsen Hall Amphitheater of the American School of Classical Studies,” he revealed.

“I just love Greece and I am very much in favor of the return of the Parthenon sculptures… so that is a very important cause for me there,” Child acknowledged.

Desmond Child’s book “Livin’ On A Prayer: Big Songs Big Life” is available on Amazon by clicking here.

Timbaland performs during the 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Photo Credit: L. Busacca, Getty Images for Songwriters Hall Of Fame.

Timbaland

Timothy Mosley, better known as Timbaland, is a 2024 Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee. “It feels beautiful to be getting inducted tonight,” he said.

For young and aspiring signer-songwriters, he underscored that “it is all about consistency.”

On his definition of the word success, Timbaland remarked, “Success is hard work and consistency.”

Timbaland was inducted by four-time Grammy winner and Songwriters Hall of Fame inductee Missy Elliot, who praised him for “changing the cadence of hip-hop.”

Regarding his induction, Timbaland stated that this is the “best award [he] could ever get.”

Serving in the role of conductor, Timbaland went on to perform his hit singles “Big Pimpin’,” “Pony,” “SexyBack,” “Get Your Freak On,” “Drunk in Love,” “Promiscuous,” and “Suit & Tie.”