Catching up with Delta Goodrem, AM: Australian entertainer

Delta Goodrem, AM. Photo Credit: Carlotta Moye

Australian pop singer-songwriter, TV personality, and actress Delta Goodrem, AM, chatted about her latest endeavors.

She spoke about her upcoming accolade at the G’Day USA Arts GALA, and she remembered the late Dame Olivia Newton-John.

Background on Delta Goodrem

Throughout her career in the music industry, Goodrem has achieved multi-platinum status with nine No. 1 singles, five No. 1 albums, 17 Top 10 hit singles, 12 ARIA (Australian Recording Industry Association) Awards, a Silver Logie Award for “Most Popular New Talent” in 2003, and three World Music Awards.

She has served as a coach on the Australian singing competition “The Voice Australia” for many seasons.

Member of the Order of Australia (AM)

In 2022, Goodrem was made a Member of the Order of Australia (AM) in the 2022 Australia Day Honours for her services to the non-profit sectors and to the performing arts. “That was so special to get that in Australia,” she said. “I had both my parents there that day, and it was just a very special day in my life.”

The 2024 G’Day USA Arts GALA

On February 1, 2024, the annual “G’Day USA Arts” GALA will take place in Los Angeles, which will honor Australian and American collaborations, innovations, and talent.

All funds raised at this GALA will support the American Australian Association and its Arts Fund.

For 21 years, the G’Day USA Arts Gala has honored many prominent Australians in film, television, music, sports, and business for their contributions to the American-Australia relationship.

‘Excellence in the Arts’ Award

Goodrem will be recognized with the “Excellence in the Arts” Award for her contributions to the “world of music and entertainment.”

“It is so amazing to have the American Australian Association come together,” Goodrem said.

It’s a great event that has been happening for so many years. I am really grateful that I am being honored this year, especially to get to stand up there, share, and thank everybody. It is a really beautiful evening. I look forward to it each year.”

Kelly Rowland to serve as presenter

Goodrem’s honor will be presented by Kelly Rowland, a Grammy award-winning artist and former Destiny’s Child member. “That is so kind for beautiful Kelly to be there, and be a part of this special night with me,” Goodrem said.

Rowland has also served as a judge on “The Voice Australia” alongside Goodrem.

Honoring Olivia Newton-John

Goodrem has been featured in many prior G’Day USA events. In 2023, she performed an emotional tribute to the late Olivia Newton-John.

“That was just so beautiful, especially to be able to celebrate her music, and doing all of her songs. It was really important to have those moments of honoring and keeping Olivia’s music and memory alive,” Goodrem said.

Touring with the Backstreet Boys

Goodrem recalled touring with the Backstreet Boys in 2022 as part of their “DNA World Tour.” “I loved that tour. Those were some of the best times ever,” she admitted.

‘Let It Rain’

A few years ago, Goodrem debuted “Let it Rain” at the 2020 G’Day USA GALA in response to the devastating Australian bushfires. “Oh my Gosh. We wrote that song, and we helped raise money for charity. In general, the G’Day USA is such an important day each year to celebrate Australians, and to appreciate our association,” she said.

“It was heartbreaking what was happening to our country back then, and the bushfires were right before the pandemic hit,” she said.

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she noted that she will have new music and new songs out there. “I am getting prepared for the year ahead,” she said. “I have shows that I will be announcing soon, and some more exciting announcements coming up.”

Engagement

In her personal life, she got engaged in 2023. “That really topped off the year last year,” she admitted.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Goodrem said, “New Beginnings.” “I feel like the best is yet to come,” she said.

Superpower of choice

When asked what her superpower of choice would be, she revealed that it would be “flight or teleportation.” “By flying, I could jump between countries,” she said. “Teleporting would be even faster.”

Favorite mottos to live by

On her favorite mottos to live by, she said, “it’s nice to be important but it’s important to be nice.”

“Also, if it’s worth doing, it is worth doing well… give it your all, otherwise don’t do it,” she added.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Goodrem said, “Success means doing things that you love with people that you love, and always choosing to be passionate about it.”

Fans and supporters

For her fans and supporters, Goodrem said, “My fans have my gratitude and my heart. I can never express how much the fans have touched my heart. It is so uplifting to have fans and these connections to experience everything together.”

To learn more about Delta Goodrem, AM, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.