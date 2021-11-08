Catching up with country artist Shane Owens

Shane Owens. Photo Courtesy of 2911 Media

Country artist Shane Owens chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors, and his song “Music Man.”

How has this past year affected your music style? Have you noticed a change in yourself and the message you want to put out into the world?

My message and music style have always been the same even though these were very hard and trying times. Traditional country music will never go away and I take great pride in being a torchbearer for country music. It has been tough not being able to tour during the Covid period but things are looking up now.

In your song “Music Man” you talk about how you were born to be a singer. Can you talk a little bit about what age you realized this was your passion and what you wanted to pursue for the future? Did you grow up with music in your house or is it something you brought to your family?

My Grandmother played piano in church and was one of my biggest influences. My whole family has always been big fans of traditional country music and the Grand Ole Opry was always blaring on Saturday nights in our house.

I decided after high school that I wanted to pursue music as my career. Because during high school I was too busy playing football and baseball which were my first passions.

What is your best story from life on the road? You must’ve had some fun experiences.

There are too many great times to mention but just know I have thoroughly enjoyed being out on the road with so many great musicians and sharing the stage with a number of great artists.

As your music continues to change, how do you plan to continue incorporating your

traditional country roots into your songs?

I think for the most part my music hasn’t changed a whole lot and I will continue to stay on this course of traditional country music which I love so much.

What advice would you give to artists who may also want to incorporate a new sound into their music while still staying true to the type of music they came into the spotlight with?

I would tell them to stick to their roots and what they believe and don’t let anyone influence them to change who they are as an artist. However, stepping outside of the box and out of your comfort zone can be a good thing sometimes.

What can we expect from you in 2022?

I plan on more single releases from recent recordings, more live shows and tour dates, and more radio tours. I’m looking forward to just seeing everyone, performing, and sharing my new music.