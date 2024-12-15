Catching up with Corey Sevier: Canadian actor

Corey Sevier. Photo Courtesy of Vortex Media

On Saturday, December 14th, Canadian actor Corey Sevier chatted with this journalist at Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Sevier also spoke about his new film ‘The Christmas Charade,” which was written by his wife Kate Pragnell.

2024 Christmas Con

On being a part of the 2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey, Sevier said, “It’s amazing. I have so many friends that have done this before and they’ve all raved to me about it. Yesterday was my first day and it did not disappoint at all.”

“Getting to meet the people that watch our films is amazing,” he exclaimed. “The fans were able to share some really cool stories, and it meant a lot.”

‘The Christmas Charade’ Hallmark rom-com

His latest Hallmark holiday movie is “The Christmas Charade,” where he stars opposite Rachel Skarsten.

The synopsis is: Facing another dull Christmas alone, sparks fly when a risk-averse librarian accidentally gets wrapped up with a grinchy FBI agent in an undercover mission to save the Heart of Christmas.

“Filming this movie was great, and it was so much fun to make,” he admitted.

Favorite holiday traditions

On his favorite holiday traditions, Sevier revealed, “I do a lot of lights on the house. We get the tree. I’m a bit of a last minute shopper, and I’m old school… I like to go to stores. I’ve got a lot to do before Christmas starts.”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Sevier said, “Parenthood.”

“We have two kids… we have a daughter who is 18 months now, and I just love the holidays with the kids. It’s a fun time of the year… We are in Toronto, Canada, and we typically get snow and I want to build and outdoor rink this year,” he said.

Sevier on success

Regarding his definition of success, Sevier said, “Having quality time with family and friends and doing projects that I really care about. I’ve been collaborating with my wife on a lot of these holiday films, including ‘The Christmas Charade’.”

Message for his fans

For his fans, Sevier said, “Thank you for watching, and I hope you keep enjoying my movies.”

To learn more about Corey Sevier, follow him on X, and check out his IMDb page.