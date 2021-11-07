Catching up with Chris Nichols: Drummer of the rock band Brand of Julez

Chris Nichols, drummer of Brand of Julez. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

Chris Nichols, the drummer of the rock group Brand of Julez, sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos on November 6 after his set at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on Long Island, New York.

Brand of Julez opened for Buckcherry, and both of their sets earned a favorable review from Digital Journal.

American track and field running icon Jesse Owens once said: “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” Chris Nichols is an individual and musician that embodies this quote by the late legendary four-time Olympic gold medalist.

On being back at Mulcahy’s Pub and Concert Hall and performing with Brand of Julez, Nichols said, “It feels pretty fucking awesome. It has been a while, four years long but it was well worth waiting for. I am glad to be back.”

“We wanted to put on an amazing show, and do the best that I can do,” Nichols exclaimed. “We wanted to be able to play for as many people as possible.”

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Nichols responded, “Adventure.” “Life is a complete adventure right now. I am taking it one day at a time before you never know. Enjoy everything you can since things may be taken away from you,” he said.

On his future plans, he revealed, “I am getting my nursing degree on top of being a paramedic. Musically, I will continue to do what I can. I will do my best and I will play as many shows as I can, and get back to doing this again since I’ve missed it so much.”

Nichols shared that Iron Maiden and Rush are two of his all-time favorite bands, and he was stoked that Iron Maiden scored a nomination for the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last year.

The gifted drummer defined the word success as contentment in life. “If you are happy with what you are doing, then that’s success. Obviously, when it comes to music you want to aim for the highest goals. You always want to go as high as you can go.

Their latest single “Take It All Away” is available on Apple Music. “Enjoy the single, listen to it, and break it down however you would like. Music goes a long way. Turn that shit up and enjoy what you hear since life has been without live music for a while. Come out and see it performed live, it is even better live,” Nichols added.

