Catching up with Carson Boatman of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Carson Boatman. Photo Credit: Ben Duggan.

Actor Carson Boatman of “Days of Our Lives” chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about playing Johnny on the NBC daytime drama, being a part of “A Very Salem Christmas” holiday special, his forthcoming fan events (virtual and in-person), and his latest endeavors.

Johnny on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Boatman plays the role of Johnny DiMera, and he is enjoying the “Possession” storyline. “It’s going to get crazy,” he hinted. “It has been fun to do this storyline and it is going to get wild. As an actor, it allows me to be the bad guy without actually having Johnny be the bad guy.”

Lindsay Arnold as Allie Horton and Carson Boatman as Johnny DiMera in ‘A Very Salem Christmas.’ Photo by Evans Vestal Ward/Peacock

‘A Very Salem Christmas’

He opened up about being a part of the Peacock original holiday special “Days of Our Lives: A Very Salem Christmas.” “It was a lot of fun,” he said. “We had a lot of fun filming it, even though it was a lot of work. We filmed it in three days but we had so much fun.”

‘Runt’ film

This past October, the film “Runt” was released, where Boatman starred opposite the late Cameron Boyce. “That was a dark film,” he said. “We probably filmed that in 2018.”

‘Name In Your Phone’ song

Boatman’s original song “Name In Your Phone” is available on Spotify. It earned a favorable review from Digital Journal, and he liked performing it on “Days of Our Lives.” “That was a lot of fun even though I was super nervous the day of. It came out great and I am super happy with it and I hope the fans are too,” he recalled.

He listed country artist Kacey Musgraves as his dream female duet choice in the country music scene.

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Boatman said, “The Interlude.” “I’ve been trying to catch up on rest and take a break over these holidays,” he said.

Star Image Entertainment online fan events

Earlier this month, in mid-December, Boatman enjoyed participating in a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment, where Eric Martsolf and many of his co-stars were a part of a Zoom holiday concert. “It was a lot of fun,” he admitted. “I jump on any chance I get to do anything with Eric Martsolf because he is such a great guy, and he is great to be around.”

Speaking of Eric Martsolf, Boatman is looking forward to partaking in a Zoom event with him on January 9, 2022, which will be once again hosted by Star Image Entertainment. “That will be a fun time, I am interested to see what comes of it,” he said.

For more information on this upcoming Zoom fan event, starring Eric Martsolf and Carson Boatman, click here.

Spectrum Celebrity Events

On, Saturday, January 29, 2022, Boatman revealed that he will be partaking in a Zoom fan event for Spectrum Celebrity Events, which will be hosted by Tony Moore from Dishin’ Days. Boatman will be joined by his co-star Raven Bowens (who plays Chanel Dupree), and he praised her for being “great” and “awesome.” “I am excited about this event too,” he said.

A portion of the proceeds from this online event will be donated to True Colors United.

For more information, visit the Spectrum Celebrity Events homepage.

‘Samantha’s Friends’ fundraiser

On May 14 and 15, Boatman is looking forward to being a part of the “Samantha’s Friends” fundraiser, which benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs in Florida. This year’s event will have a “Casino Royale” James Bond theme to it. “I am absolutely excited about that,” he said. “I am really happy to be able to help such a great organization.”

Looking back on 2021, Boatman was thankful for “being around family.” “Family is always the best thing about the holidays for me, especially the family members that I don’t get to see every day,” he said.

For his fans, Boatman concluded, “Thank you, a million times over. I cannot thank them enough. It means so much to have people supporting me. It means the world to me that they like my work and they support it. I look forward to continuing to grow with all of the fans.”

To learn more about actor and musician Carson Boatman, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.