Catching up with Canadian actors Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell

Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell in 'Warming Up to You.' Photo Courtesy of Crown Media, Johnson Production Group

Canadian actors Cindy Busby and Christopher Russell chatted on the red carpet of this year’s Christmas Con. It was held at the New Jersey Convention & Exposition Center in Edison, New Jersey.

Together, Busby and Russell starred in such Hallmark movies as “Chasing Waterfalls” and “Warming Up to You.”

Both actors participated in a panel together at Christmas Con.

Cindy Busby in ‘Marry Me in Yosemite.’ Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Cindy Busby

Busby is known for her acting work in rom-coms that are filmed in the outdoors.

“It feels amazing to be here,” Busby said. “It is just so exciting to see everyone’s faces, both new and old. It’s the best energy and I am excited to get out there and see everybody.”

Busby also revealed her favorite recipe on how to make the best French fries in the air frier.

“If you want to make the best French fries in the air frier, you have to cut up your potatoes, soak them with salt and water, you pat them down and then, you put a little bit of olive oil and place them in the air frier, and I promise you, they will not be soggy, they will be crispy and great,” she elaborated.

This journalist personally tried that recipe and it worked (especially the patting down each potato part was really helpful)!

For her fans, she expressed, “Thank you so much for the constant love and support. You are amazing, and I love and appreciate you all.”

For more information on Cindy Busby, follow her on Instagram.

Christopher Russell in ‘A Costa Rican Wedding’ on Hallmark. Photo Courtesy of Johnson Production Group

Christopher Russell

“It feels really good to be at Christmas Con,” he admitted. “This is my first time here. I am surprised! It is very busy.”

“It was such a great experience and it was truly amazing to see all the joy and happiness that the Christmas Con event brings out in people,” Russell acknowledged.

One week prior to Christmas Con, Russell shared that he was a part of the Great American Family Christmas Festival in Elmont on Long Island.

“It was great,” he said. “I liked the way it was set up like a regular Christmas festival where people can visit all of the different outdoor venues but also the ability to take your time and have conversations with people. It wasn’t just saying ‘hi’ quickly and moving on… You were able to really get to know the fans.”

For his fans, Russell shared his appreciation and gratitude. “Thank you to the fans. I appreciate you all. Merry Christmas!”

To learn more about Christopher Russell, follow him on Instagram.