Catching up with Cameron Mathison in New Jersey

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media

On Saturday, December 14th, actor Cameron Mathison chatted at the red carpet of Christmas Con, which took place at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.

Presently, he plays Drew Cain on the ABC soap opera “General Hospital,” and he starred opposite Candace Cameron Bure in “Home Sweet Christmas” on Great American Family.

Most impressive about Mathison is that he has been to every single Christmas Con since it first started five years ago. “I am a Christmas Con OG,” he admitted.

2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey

“I love it. This is a big part of the Christmas season for me,” Mathison said about Christmas Con.

“Being here and seeing everybody… seeing the viewers and the fans. Also, getting to see the actors because we are one big family. I’ve been here all five years, and I can’t imagine not being here. This is one of my favorite things that I do,” he elaborated.

Being reunited with Melissa Claire Egan

“I am thrilled to be reunited with my ‘All My Children’ co-star Melissa Claire Egan; she is my girl! I love her,” he said.

“We were married on ‘All My Children,’ and then I got shot in the head, and then I forgot who she was… but stuff happens on a soap opera,” he admitted.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

Mathison stated that he was “thrilled” to be a part of the inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival two weeks ago at Northwell Park at UBS Arena along with such actors as Danica McKellar, Candace Cameron Bure, and Trevor Donovan.

“The tree lighting ceremony at the park was beautiful,” he said. “I loved how they did the premiere of my movie with Candace Cameron Bure titled ‘Home Sweet Christmas‘ there. It was outside, where everybody could get hot chocolate and there was ice skating there. It was really cool.”

“First, I had the Great American Family Christmas Festival on Long Island, and now, I am at Christmas Con. While they have different kinds of dynamics, both events bring people together, and that is so great,” he noted.

“It’s amazing being at Christmas Con and seeing so many of you out there, as well as seeing many viewers and supporters over the years,” he acknowledged.

Message for his fans

For his dedicated supporters and fans, Mathison expressed, “Their support means the world to me, and to be everybody here, and we love you guys. The fans are responsible for the life that we have. It’s a very interdependent relationship.”

“I appreciate you guys more than you can possibly know,” Mathison said, effusively.

To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram.