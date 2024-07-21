Catching up with Cameron Mathison: Great American Family, ‘Beat the Bridge,’ and ‘General Hospital’

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

Cameron Mathison chatted about “General Hospital,” hosting the new game show “Beat the Bridge,” and his latest endeavors with the Great American Family network.

Great American Family

On his partnership with Great American Family, he exclaimed, “It has been amazing. We have a lot of exciting news there.”

“I am shooting a movie with Candace Cameron Bure called ‘Jingle Bells, Wedding Bells,’ at the end of August, so I am really excited about that,” he said.

“Candace and I have been talking about working together for the past 15 years,” he admitted. “It is going to be great, and now, it’s finally happening.”

“Great American Family has gotten some really phenomenal female leads on its roster, and on top of that, they are great humans that are trying to put out some really good and positive stories,” he elaborated.

“I hope the fans keep watching Great American Family. We have a lot of beautiful and amazing stories coming out not only for this upcoming holiday season but throughout the year,”

“We have all new and exciting announcements coming as well,” he added.

New immersive holiday festival

Mathison is also looking forward to the forthcoming inaugural Great American Family Christmas festival, which will be held at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, from November 20 to January 5, 2025.

This festival will be in partnership with the New York Islanders and produced by Candy Rock Entertainment, which is Candace Cameron Bure’s production company.

“I am really excited to show up and be a part of this festival,” Mathison hinted. “It is going to be immersive and really cool,” he foreshadowed.

Mathison on Mario Lopez joining the Great American Family network

Mathison shared that he is thrilled that fellow entertainer Mario Lopez joined Great American Family. “All of us are excited to have him as part of Great American Family, for sure,” Mathison said.

“How cool is that? Mario and I have know each other for a long time,” he noted. “Mario and I shared the same manager, Mark, for over 20 years, so in a way, we have been a part of the same family.”

Mario Lopez in New York. Photo Credit: Markos Papadatos

‘General Hospital’

An Emmy-nominated actor, Mathison is known for playing Drew Cain on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital,” and he opened up about the recent Drew, Nina and Willow love triangle, where he is working alongside actresses Cynthia Watros and Katelyn MacMullen.

“I love it,” he exclaimed. “I think it’s really kind of fun and a little bit messy. It is definitely going to make some people have some strong feelings.”

“Drew is human and it’s not what I recommend anybody do in real life,” he said. “My character didn’t see it coming but he and Willow were in a vulnerable moment.”

“It happened and now they have to deal with the consequences… and that is life,” he noted. “Sometimes in life, people make bad decisions based on feelings, and emotions that are caught up in the moment. They have to work things out now.”

“It’s a good story and good soap opera. I’ve never really been involved in a story like that,” he added.

‘Beat the Bridge’ game show

An Emmy award-winning TV host, Mathison recently started hosting his first-ever game show “Beat the Bridge.” “It’s incredible,” he admitted. “I love it. It’s such a fun and authentic fit for me. I am having such a good time.”

“The ratings for this game show are incredible right now, and that’s all thanks to the fans,” he expressed.

NuEthix Formulations

Mathison is thrilled to be continuing his partnership with the supplements and wellness company, NuEthix Formulations, where he serves as a brand ambassador and sponsored athlete.

“I am diving in the health and coaching world more,” he said. “I look forward to working with them more in the future.”

“Fitness and health are a big part of my life and how I live,” he acknowledged.

Christmas Con in New Jersey later this year

As part of an annual tradition, Mathison will be headed to That’s 4 Entertainment’s Christmas Con later this winter. “I am always excited about Christmas Con. It is alway super fun to get out there, meet the fans, and have fun with everybody,” he said.

“It is also fun for us actors to get to spend some time together,” he added.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Mathison revealed, “New Beginnings.”

Mathison on celebrating the latest endeavors of his kids

In his personal life, being a father and husband (to wife Vanessa) means everything to him. He is happy for his daughter, Leila, to have graduated high school.

“It’s a really big deal, she is so happy. She is going to be going to a university in Paris, where she will be studying psychology,” Mathison said.

“Honestly, it’s a dream come true for her,” he noted. “We are all super excited for her.”

“My son, Lucas, is going to London for fashion design, and he got into an unbelievably good school for fashion design, so we are excited about that too. It’s a really exciting time to be celebrating all this,” he elaborated.

Coastal Entertainment virtual event with his fans

This past April, Mathison noted that he enjoyed being a part of a Coastal Entertainment virtual event with his fans. “That was nice,” he said.

“We had some really sweet people show up, and it was great to hang out with them. I always love working with Linda Rohe; I have known her for a really long time. Overall, it was a really nice Zoom event,” he elaborated.

Mathison on Carol Burnett’s history-making Emmy nomination

Mathison spoke highly about iconic comedian and actress Carol Burnett, who recently scored a Primetime Emmy nomination for her acting work in the Apple TV+ series “Palm Royale” at the ripe age of 91.

Ms. Burnett is up for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series,” which makes her the oldest nominee in the comedy actress category. “I have a special place in my heart for Carol Burnett,” he said. “This makes me feel incredibly happy, and it is very deserving for her. Carol is just amazing.”

Remembering Johnny Wactor

Mathison also paid a moving homage to the late, slain “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor, who died tragically at the age of 37 on May 25, 2024.

“Johnny and I were on the show at the same time, for maybe a year or so, and every time I had the chance to talk to him or get to know him, I was drawn to his kindness and humility,” Mathison said.

“Johnny was one of the kindest, most humble, and grounded actors and people that I have ever come across. This was such a tragic loss; it really broke my heart, and many hearts,” Mathison elaborated.

Fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Mathison said, “I can’t even put into words how grateful I am for each and every one of my fans for their continued support. The fans have given me everything and I try to express my gratitude to them as well.”

