Catching up with Blue Kimble: ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’ on BET+

Blue Kimble in 'Who's Cheating Who?' Photo Courtesy of BET+.

Actor, model, and former football player Blue Kimble (“Ruthless”) chatted about his new film “Who’s Cheating Who?” on BET+.

The movie was directed by Wendy Raquel Robinson, and it also stars Apryl Jones, Darius McCrary, and Cynthia Bailey. It is available to stream on BET+.

Working with Wendy Raquel Robinson

On working with Wendy as a director, Kimble said, “Wendy is a queen. I used to watch and admire both Wendy and Darius McCrary before I even got in this game. To have the both of them on this project is mind-blowing.”

“An actress like Wendy makes the best director… She is everything, she is an actor, and she is a thespian. When we are filming, she gets the most out of us. She is very nurturing and caring. She cares about every detail,” Kimble said.

Playing his character Mason

On playing his character, Mason, Kimble said, “The characters are the characters, but you put yourself into their shoes. You do certain things based on yourself, and you put into Mason.”

“I’m not Mason and I wouldn’t do those type of things, and I wouldn’t step on my glorious wife… but, if I did, that’s where the energy would come from,” he noted.

“You put yourself int the character, and you expand from that. That’s how I was able to make Mason come to life. That energy and that banter makes it real,” he explained.

Kimble on working with the cast of actors

“Darius and I have great chemistry working together, and we’ve been friends for years, so we can translate that and make it come off super authentic,” Kimble admitted.

“Apryl Jones and Cynthia Bailey had two different energies but their dynamic, beauty, and charisma was all there,” he said.

“It was neat to watch Cynthia tapping into her devious side and seeing a different side of her through the film. I love that for Cynthia. Working with Apryl Jones was just awesome as well,” he acknowledged.

“Wendy was guiding us the whole time to achieve our full potential. She inspired us to sparkle, and to get our shine on,” he said.

“When you film with family and friends and like-minded energy, you just come together and that makes the best creations… there are no egos, there is no negativity, and everybody is on the same wavelength… You are just making magic, and that’s when it’s the best,” Kimble elaborated.

Closing thoughts on ‘Who’s Cheating Who?’

For fans and viewers, Kimble remarked, “This movie is real… It is based on real life situations in 2024. This is a time when relationships are difficult and hard, and there is a lot going on.”

“Relationships are work, and marriage seems to be a full-time job. We wanted to tap into the reality of that, and we wanted to make it real,” he noted.

“A lot of people will be entertained by this movie, but a lot of people will also look at it as a therapy session,” he concluded.

For more information on actor and model Blue Kimble, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.