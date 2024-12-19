Catching up with B.J. Britt at Christmas Con

Connect with us

Actor B.J. Britt chatted at the red carpet of this year’s Christmas Con, which was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison.
Markos Papadatos

Published

B. J. Britt
B. J. Britt. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei, Hallmark Media.
B. J. Britt. Photo Credit: Pooya Nabei, Hallmark Media.

Britt on his Hallmark debut

Britt was one of the stars of “The Groomsmen Trilogy” on the Hallmark Channel alongside Tyler Hynes and Jonathan Bennett.

Britt had great words about both of his co-stars. “Tyler and Jonathan are incredible, joyful, and loving people,” he said.

2024 Christmas Con

On being a part of his first Christmas Con, he said, “I am so excited to be here. Everybody is so kind and so nice… the stories that you hear and the stories that you tell are really heartwarming, and that’s just beautiful.”

“I am hoping we get three more movies out of it, and then, three movies after that. I am so happy that Hallmark allowed me to join the family. I am very appreciative, and it has been a beautiful moment,” he expressed.

Britt on filming in Greece

Britt recalled filming “The Groomsmen Trilogy” on location in Greece.

“I didn’t get a chance to see Santorini as much as I wanted to because we worked long hours, but other than that, it was amazing. It was hot… very, very hot in the summer but Greece was incredible,” he said.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “All New Things.”

“I am just embracing it all and I am smiling as I am going through life.”

Message for his fans

For his fans, Britt said, “Merry Christmas, Happy New Jersey. Many blessings. Hallmark+.”

To learn more about B.J. Britt, follow him on Instagram and on X.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

