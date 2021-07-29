Catching up with Arianne Zucker: Emmy-nominated actress of ‘Days of Our Lives’

Arianne Zucker. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Emmy-nominated actress Arianne Zucker chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her upcoming virtual event this weekend with Eric Martsolf, doing the film “The Nanny Murders,” “A Mermaid for Christmas,” and her Aloha Life Coaching business with Shawn Christian.

“I love my job,” she said about “Days of Our Lives.” “When they give me a heavy storyline, I really try to dive into it and find ways to relate to fans in a strange way. I try to make it as real as possible,” she explained.

Zoom fan event with Eric Martsolf

On Sunday, August 1, Zucker will be a part of a virtual fan event for Star Image Entertainment with her “Days of Our Lives” co-star Eric Martsolf, where the proceeds help Cedars CanSupport, which helps cancer patients and their families. “I am excited,” she admitted. “I have been on Cloud 9, I have been on vacation and I totally unplugged from social media, which was pretty awesome and I am trying to get back to the swing of things. I am looking forward to that.”

‘The Nanny Murders’

Zucker enjoyed being a part of “The Nanny Murders,” directed by Gigi Gaston, which earned a favorable review from Digital Journal. She starred opposite such actors as Coby Ryan McLaughlin and Mia Topalian. “That was fun,” she said. “The director Gigi Gaston is awesome. Mia is such a darling actress and so committed. She really pulled it off. I wish her so much success.”

“Coby Ryan McLaughlin is also so much fun to work with. He is so smart and witty. I would definitely want to work with him on something again. He kept me on my toes and he is a super cool person,” she added.

‘A Mermaid for Christmas’

Zucker recalled having a good time doing the family film “A Mermaid for Christmas,” which afforded her the chance to work with Kathleen Gati. It was written and directed by Michael Caruso. “Kathleen was so funny with those gingerbread cookies,” she said.

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “Keep working on your craft and your emotional availability. An acting coach told me that if you don’t know your lines, it is really hard to play. Once you absorb what you are doing, all the rest comes really easy and the words feel like they are yours. Just stay committed.”

2020 Daytime Emmy nomination for ‘Lead Actress’

Last year, Zucker was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series” for playing Nicole Walker on “Days of Our Lives.” That was quite a unique moment since the Emmy ceremony took place remotely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and all of the nominees had to pre-record their acceptance speeches.

She enjoyed doing the “Daytime Cares: A Virtual Event for the Restaurant Community.” “We are trying to help in doing something good during COVID. It was a good year to be working with some great organizations to raise funds for the restaurant business. That was super important and it’s good to see things slowly coming back,” she said.

On the title of the current chapter of her life, she said with a sweet laugh, “Permanent Vacation.”

Aloha Life Coaching

Zucker revealed that is also a coach at Aloha Life Coaching. “Shawn [Christian] and I have developed a new business within the last year. We are doing creative mindset coaching and we are supporting people in shifting and changing their lives,” she said. “We are working along with that.”

For her daytime fans, she said, “I appreciate your commitment and your time, and staying connected to me. Without the fans, I don’t know if I would be playing Nicole. I love that the fans love this character so much, I really appreciate that. I am grateful and I don’t take it for granted.”

To learn more about Emmy-nominated actress Arianne Zucker, follow her on Instagram and Twitter.