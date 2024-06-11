Catching up with Ali Louis Bourzgui of ‘The Who’s Tommy’

Ali Louis Bourzgui accepting his 2024 Theatre World Award. Photo Credit: Russ Rowland.

Ali Louis Bourzgui chatted about his 2024 Theatre World Award win for his performance in “The Who’s Tommy.”

Bourzgui on his Theatre World Award recognition

The 2024 Theatre World Award Honorees recognize Outstanding Broadway or Off-Broadway debut performances. This year’s ceremony took place on June 10th at the Marquis Theatre in New York City.

“It feels great to be here,” Bourzgui admitted. “I am a big fan of a bunch of the other people that are winning tonight, or they are a really close friend. It is really great to be winning this award in a collective form.”

Ali Louis Bourzgui in ‘The Who’s Tommy’ on Broadway. Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.

Lessons learned from this journey

On the lesson learned from this journey, Bourzgui said, “I have changed so much in the past year. It has taught me to be more confident in my voice and my performance but also in entering the Broadway scene, which requires you to do a lot of this press work and be in the spotlight constantly.”

“The more I’ve done this my way, and been me upfront, the more that I realize that it is okay to do that in those kind of spaces, and it is actually encouraged and welcome,” he added.

Alison Luff, Adam Jacobs, and Ali Louis Bourzgui in ‘The Who’s Tommy’ on Broadway. Photo Credit: Liz Lauren.

Bourzgui on his favorite mottos to live by

Regarding his favorite mottos to live by, he said, “Don’t compare; celebrate everyone else and do your own thing. Also, give back to the teachers that have taught you and the communities that have uplifted you. Never just move forward and never forget about them.”

Bourzgui on the best thing about being his age

On the best thing about being his age (24), he said with a sweet laugh, “I feel like I’m 40 to be honest. The best thing about being 24 is being on the cusp of revolution… of the things that are changing, and being in a groove that is forcing the change to happen.”

Wesley Taylor on presenting the award to Ali Louis Bourzgui

Bourzgui was presented his award by Wesley Taylor, a former Theatre World Award winner, who had won back in 2009 for his acting work in the musical “Rock of Ages.” “Ali is my favorite,” exclaimed Wesley Taylor. “Ali is just so good! He is a 24-year-old superstar.”

Wesley Taylor on his future plans for the summer and beyond

On his future plans, Taylor revealed, “This summer will be a very busy one… my writing partner and I are directing an Off Broadway play, and it will open this August. Then, we have another movie that we are directing after that.”

To learn more about “The Who’s Tommy,” check out its official website.

For more information on Ali Louis Bourzgui, follow him on Instagram and visit his homepage.