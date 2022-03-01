Catching up with actress Diandra Lyle: ‘Secrets of Sulphur Springs’ Season 2

Diandra Lyle. Photo Credit: Diana Ragland

Actress Diandra Lyle catches up with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about “Secrets of Sulphur Springs” Season 2.

On reprising her role as Jess Dunn, she said, “It’s an absolute honor to be back! Not only do I love the character and her family, but the whole cast and crew are also top-notch! And we film in New Orleans, so that’s the icing on the cake.”

Lyle is drawn to her character for many reasons. “She’s human and doing her best to get through, just like most of us in life. It didn’t dawn on me at first, but Jess and I are also actually pretty similar,” she admitted.

“Jess is a single mom (same as me), trying her best to raise strong children

while living her dreams (in her case: owning her own business; mine the

career of acting). She’s loving, but tough talks with her kids, not ‘at’ them –

and has a fun little sassy side from time to time,” she elaborated.

She loved being a part of such a “unique show.” “There aren’t too many shows that

appeal to both kids and adults. I mean, I have friends – who don’t even have

kids – that enjoy it! It’s fun, exciting, and unpredictable. It also explores

important issues/topics, which can lead to good teaching moments and

discussion,” she said.

On her future plans, she shared, “Right now I’m auditioning and hoping to add more film roles to my resume. I’m also writing and looking forward to exploring the world of directing.”

Lyle also opened up about being a part of “Beauty and the Baller.” “‘Beauty and the Baller’ was such a blessing to me. I had just arrived in LA, no one knew me, didn’t have reps, and here was a man (the late great Michael Ajakwe) willing to take a chance on me,” she said.

“It was an independent production (very ‘little engine that could’) filled with love and determination -and five years after filming, it was picked up by a network! I met some amazing people on that project and will forever be grateful for the experience,” she said.

Lyle concluded about Season 2, “It delves into race relations of the past and the effects it has on generations to come. It’s always a good time to learn some history, especially when it’s been washed over and/or ‘retold’ in less than factual ways. Have those conversations. They don’t have to be ‘tough’…just true.”

To learn more about Diandra Lyle, follow her on Instagram.