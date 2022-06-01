Catching up with actress and filmmaker Jillian Clare

Jillian Clare. Photo Credit: Cathryn Farnsworth

Actress and director Jillian Clare chatted about her Indie Series Award win, her “Thanks for Coming In” podcast, and her future plans.

How did it feel to win the Indie Series Award for Female Performer in an Audio Drama?

It was incredibly jarring. There was no thought in my mind that I would win, especially against the great Lisa Kudrow. It was a very humbling moment. In all my years at the Indie Series Awards, and through the many indie series I’ve been lucky enough to be in, this was the biggest shock.

I’ve won one ISA before this, for this same role, back in 2014. And funny enough, our creator and writer Jonathan Robbins won that year for directing, and this year for writing. I think he needs to write me a movie next since clearly, we have good luck with each other!

What did you love most about “Clutch: Chapter 3”?

It was great to return to Nicole for this new chapter. She has always held a special place in my heart as her story is so full and heart-breaking. We recorded this during the height of the 2020 lockdown and it was a great way to connect with my fellow artists and feel a small sense of relief. We may or may not be working on a spin-off but that’s all I can say about that!

What do your plans for the future include?

If only we could tell our future! I learned a long time ago that in acting and anything creative, things will happen when they are meant to. That’s not to say I’m laid back and waiting for things to come. Rather, when things don’t work out or I’m struggling with something, I just take a deep breath and tell myself that that wasn’t meant to be, but other things are.

I feel I’m at a critical juncture now with my age where I will finally be able to take on roles that matter to me, rather than playing high school or college kids. There are, of course, things in development, as always. I just take it one day at a time and continue to hone my craft. Being prepared for opportunities is the most important thing.

How has your podcast been going?

“Thanks for Coming In” has been such a great little side project. I love talking to people. I talk to everyone, everywhere. So, this podcast has been great! It’s also been a good reminder that everyone’s journey is entirely different. For the actors out there, that feel like they aren’t where they “should be” in their career, it’s good to listen to how others have gone about acting.

If you were to have any superpower what would it be and why?

Most definitely would want to be able to teleport. My best friend lives in NYC and let’s be honest, being able to teleport to Broadway and back every weekend would be the best. I was there in April and crammed in four shows, but it’s never enough!

Who are your dream acting partners to someday work with on a film or series or acting project?

There are a lot. So many great actors I admire. Kate Winslet has always been a personal hero of mine. Natalie Portman, likewise. I’m on a big Andrew Garfield kick at the moment. I think his acting is just so inspiring.

Is there anything else you would like to say or add that we did not cover?

I’m currently on a children’s podcast called Posy Flynn Sings! The season 1 finale premieres on June 6, 2022, and you can catch up on all episodes now wherever you get your podcasts.

To learn more about actress and filmmaker Jillian Clare, check out her official website.