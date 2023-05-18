Catching up with actor Tyler Lawrence Gray of ‘Wolf Pack’

Tyler Lawrence Gray. Photo Credit: Zachary Iziah Smith

Actor Tyler Lawrence Gray of the hit Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack” chatted about his latest endeavors.

Margaret Mead once said: “Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens can change the world; indeed, it’s the only thing that ever has.” This quote applies to Tyler Lawrence Gray.

‘Wolf Pack’ on Paramount+

“It was a life-changing experience,” he exclaimed about starring in the Paramount+ series “Wolf Pack.”

“I feel so grown as an actor, and I was able to make some great friendships and connections. I am beyond thankful for some of the relationships I’ve made. It was definitely a learning process.

“I was a little nervous going into it,” he admitted. “Every day on set, I realized that I had a lot of work to do, and a lot of progress to make but that’s the beauty of acting: you can almost never stop getting better.”

He shared that he was drawn to his character, Harlan Briggs’ dry sense of humor. “I loved how he was so mean to the other characters at times,” he said.

“It reminded me of me bickering with my siblings,” he said. “I love how the creator Jeff Davis emphasized that my character is muscular, and I like portrayed that side of it because I’m a gym rat as is,” he added.

“Rainer Dawn is one of my best friends now,” he said about his “Wolf Pack” co-star and friend. “Rainer is very active, and impulse and he loves being on the go. He brings me out of my shell because I tend to be a homebody sometimes. I like his philosophy of going out and exploring the world. Fun fact, both of us were born on the same day. Isn’t that crazy?”

Working with photographer Zachary Iziah Smith

Gray also complimented the photography work of Zachary Iziah Smith. “Zachary is amazing. I remember working with him that day and he was incredible. He had me acting and doing activities as I was doing the photoshoot, and the headshots came out superb,” he said.

Future plans and goals

In the future, Gray revealed that he will be portraying characters that are “very different” than his “Wolf Pack” character Harlan.

“I am really excited about that,” he admitted. “I don’t want to get typecast, I want to challenge myself, there is something about having range as an actor that I really love so much. That’s what I am trying to do right now, and it is going pretty well.”

“I feel there is a role for everyone out there, if that person tries hard enough,” he acknowledged.

The digital age

Gray opened up about being an actor in the digital age. “It’s strange, especially with TikTok too. Now, there are many different forms of entertainment that you can see on your phones or TV. You can watch YouTube videos, TikToks and all of those things,” he said.

“These days, it’s a digital business, but as an actor, it is hard to compete these days because they are making so much media. If you want to get noticed these days, you need to stand out,” he added.

If he were to do any track and field event, Gray shared that he would sprit the 200 meter dash and the javelin throw. “I feel I can run really fast now,” he said. “I have a really nice arm and I can throw really far.”

In swimming, he listed the “butterfly” as his personal favorite stroke.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Gray said, “Honestly, success does not mean meeting with your end goal. Fame is not success. It’s about taking an intellectual journey and wisdom to get there. Success means getting so good at something that you’ve almost mastered it.”

For more information on actor Tyler Lawrence Gray, follow him on Instagram.