Catching up with actor Michael Rady: ‘Tracker’ on CBS and Christmas Con

Actor Michael Rady chatted about being a part of the 2024 Christmas Con in New Jersey, and “Tracker” on CBS.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Actor Michael Rady in 'Unexpected Grace'
Actor Michael Rady in 'Unexpected Grace.' Photo Credit: Craig Minielly, Hallmark Media
Rady is known for his work in Hallmark movies, “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants,” “The Mentalist,” “Emily Owens M.D.,” “Intelligence,” and “Chicago Med.

2024 Christmas Con

Christmas Con was held at the New Jersey Convention and Exposition Center in Edison. This year marked the fifth year anniversary of the event there.

“I am thrilled to be at Christmas Con,” Rady said. “I’ve heard great stories from my actors friends about this for years, especially since people get to share their deepest emotions with you and what your movies mean to them, and it’s beautiful and it’s all day long.”

“I want to show up for every single person and I want to talk to every single person,” he said.

“The fact that so many people want me at this event is so wonderful. I’ve been flattered all weekend,” he acknowledged.

‘Tracker’ on CBS

Most recently, Rady was a part of the hit CBS primetime drama “Tracker,” where he worked alongside Emmy-nominated actor Justin Hartley, who is the lead on the show as Colter Shaw and also one of its executive producers.

Rady played the role of Elliott Rusch in the “Noble Rot” episode of “Tracker” Season 2. “It was so great to work with Justin again; he is one of my favorite humans,” Rady admitted.

Success

Regarding his definition of the word success, Rady remarked, “Success, to me, is when my kids and my wife want to be around me. If I can find peace and contentment in the moment regardless of the industry and money, then I am successful.”

To learn more about actor Michael Rady, follow him on Instagram.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 22,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

