Catching up with actor Dan Feuerriegel: EJ DiMera on ‘Days of Our Lives’

Dan Feuerriegel. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel (“Days of Our Lives”) catches up with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his latest endeavors.

American track and field legend Jesse Owens once said: “We all have dreams. But in order to make dreams come into reality, it takes an awful lot of determination, dedication, self-discipline, and effort.” Dan Feuerriegel is an actor and individual that embodies this wise quote by the late four-time Olympic gold medalist.

For well over 100 episodes, Feuerriegel has been killing it in the role of EJ DiMera on the NBC daytime drama “Days of Our Lives.” “That feels awesome,” he said. “It is kind of funny, over 100 episodes is insane, they flew by. A primetime network show would get you four to five years to get to that point, and I just did that in under a year.”

He is drawn to his character EJ for several reasons. “I do love playing the bad guy,” he said. “that is always fun, and the writers have been writing some cool and fun bad guy scenes. I am excited to keep digging my teeth into those scenes.”

Feuerriegel enjoyed being a part of the “Days of Our Lives” special “A Very Salem Christmas” on Peacock. “That was a lot of fun,” he admitted. “We filmed that between the regular ‘Days of Our Lives’ episodes. It was kind of interesting because they took their time with it. Usually, when we shoot, we would do one or two takes, but for this, they did four or five takes, and they would change angles. All of us had to do a little bit of a reset since it was a different kind of process. It was tons of fun.”

On March 5, 2022, Feuerrigel was a part of the Septennial Dinner in Burbank, California. It was produced by Spectrum Celebrity Events and it was hosted by Tony Moore from Dishin’ Days. “That was really good, it was a lot of fun. I recognized a few faces and it was good getting to meet more and more fans,” he said.

Regarding the title of the current chapter of his life, Feuerrigel said, “Expansion.” “There are a few things expanding and I’ve reached one level, and now I am moving on to the next one,” he said.

‘Samantha’s Friends’ fundraisers

On May 14 and 15, 2022, Feuerriegel will also be a part of the “Samantha’s Friends” benefit fundraiser, which will have a “Casino Royale” theme to it, and it benefits the Southeastern Guide Dogs. “I am very much looking forward to it,” he said. “It seems like tons of fun and everybody is super nice.”

Later on in the year, he will be a part of the “Samantha’s Friends” September 24 and 25 benefit event, which will have a “Wizard of Oz” theme to it.

Feuerriegel shared that he enjoys being a part of the Star Image Entertainment Zoom events, where the proceeds benefit the Canadian charity Cedars CanSupport.

If he were to write, direct, and produce his own short film, he revealed that it would be a “thriller script on the topic of near misses.”

Success

Feuerriegel defined the word success as “being grateful for where you are and how far you’ve come while also having a continual drive to go further and further.” “Success, for me, is being absolutely grateful for where you are but knowing full well you’re striving for more,” he explained.

For his dedicated “Days of Our Lives” fans and supporters, he expressed his appreciation. “Thank you. I am very happy and grateful that they have embraced me and I am glad that I was able to get them to the point where they can embrace me. I am looking forward to the fandom becoming bigger and better and more connected. It is going to be a lot of fun,” he said.

For more information on Australian actor Dan Feuerriegel, follow him on Instagram and check out his IMDb page.