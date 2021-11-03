Catching up with acclaimed Italian trio Il Volo

Il Volo. Photo Courtesy of Il Volo

On November 2, Gianluca Ginoble, Piero Barone and Ignazio Boschetto of the acclaimed Italian trio Il Volo participated in a virtual press conference. Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos has the scoop.

During this online press conference, they premiered their music video for “The Ecstasy of Gold,” which was visually striking. They also treated members of the media to a remarkable live music showcase that displayed their resonant and powerhouse vocals.

“We are living in difficult times,” Gianluca Ginoble admitted. “This is the best way to start again: with a new project, with a tribute to Maestro Ennio Morricone because we want to bring the Italian culture through the music and the beauty of our country.”

“We recorded the video in Sardinia in a beautiful place, one of the most beautiful places we have in Italy, and this is the best way to show the beauties of our wonderful country,” Ginoble said.

On their career-defining moments, Ignazio Boschetto responded, “We are happy with what we are doing. We will never lose our personality and we really know what we want from our career, and from our music. We will never lose our personalities.”

“We are following the steps of our greatest idols such as Luciano Pavarotti, Andrea Bocelli, and we are the only three young men that are bringing this music, where you normally listen to this music that is sung by adults. That is great and we are proud to say that we are the only guys of our age that sing this kind of music. The Italian culture and the Bel canto are well-known all around the world, and the world loves Bel canto and the world loves Italy. This is why we will never lose our personalities and we will keep singing Bel canto,” Ginoble elaborated.

“Il Volo Sings Morricone” is available for pre-order on digital service providers by clicking here.

