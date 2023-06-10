Casper Van Dien talks about starring in the film ‘Mad Heidi’

Casper Van Dien. Photo Credit: Bjoern Kommerell

Veteran actor Casper Van Dien chatted about starring in the grindstone film “Mad Heidi.”

In this movie, he stars alongside Alice Lucy, Max Rüdlinger, and David Schofield.

‘Mad Heidi’

The synopsis is: Swiss mountain girl Heidi (Alice Lucy) is abducted by brutal government troops and must defend herself and fight a war against a cheese-fueled machinery of hate.

On being a part of “Mad Heidi,” he said, “It was a lot of fun to do. It was wild and crazy, and I was having the time of my life. It was a blast to be on this film, and I loved being in it.”

“Alice Lucy was so amazing in it,” he exclaimed, praising his female lead. “This was her first film; she is so talented. She is a real martial artist, but she was so kind to everybody. She was a gem to work with,” he admitted.

“It’s a classic tale told through Europe and mostly in Germany, around the Alps. It’s a real character they wrote about that was very popular and iconic over there. I am just so excited about it,” he explained.

He shared that he had a Swiss-German accent for this film. “They let me play with it and have fun with it,” he said. “I thought they wrote me a great character and I love that they wrote a ‘Starship Troopers’ tribute to it,” he said.

The digital age

On being an actor in the digital age, Van Dien said, “I still have fun going on sets, especially the ‘Mad Heidi’ set, which was crowdfunded. I love being in films and making movies.”

“The new media is just giving different ways to act, and we will navigate it all. Acting is performing a play, and we are supposed to play and have fun with it. If I am not having fun and playing, then I am not doing my job,” he said.

Advice for hopefuls in acting

For young and aspiring actors, Van Dien said, “It’s a tough business with a lot of ‘nos’ and rejections. If it’s your dream and you love it, then watch movies, shows, and read the books about it. Go to classes and take lessons.”

“Try to bring your life experiences into your characters and your roles and try to draw from things that really affected you. I think acting is very therapeutic,” he added.

Working on ‘Hunt Club’

On working with David Lipper in “Hunt Club,” he said, “I love David, I’ve known him for a long time. I was so grateful to do ‘Hunt Club.’ When a movie can inspire people that’s a great thing even if it’s a performance where you are playing a bad person, you just find the humanity in that person.”

Working with director Shaun Paul Piccinino

He also had great words about working with director Shaun Paul Piccinino on all of his movies, which include “Roped,” and “Lady Driver,” among other projects. “I love Shaun, he is so talented,” Van Dien expressed.

Bjoern Kommerell

Van Dien also complimented the photography work of Bjoern Kommerell. “I love Bjoern, he is one of my favorite photographers ever. He is so specific in the way that he does things,” he acknowledged.

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, Van Dien, he said with a sweet laugh, “Old Man Casper.”

If he were to have any superpower, it would be to “spread kindness.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, Van Dien said, “Watching my daughter become so successful and do so wonderful. Also, having a wife who is so compassionate and loving.”

To learn more about Casper Van Dien, follow him on Instagram.