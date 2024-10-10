Carson Cameron discusses opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 ‘Who I Am’ Tour

Carson Cameron. Photo Credit: Laura Collins

Rising singer-songwriter Carson Cameron discussed opening for Nick Carter on his 2024 “Who I Am” Tour.

Opening for Nick Carter

On opening for Nick Carter as part of his “Who I Am” Tour, he exclaimed, “It was incredible.”

“The entire process was super smooth and both Nick and his team were amazing. The crowd was beyond awesome. There was so much love in the room that night, I could feel the energy. Loved every minute,” he elaborated.

Backstreet Boys and Nick Carter music

He shared that he likes the Backstreet Boys music. “I think great artists have a way of creating songs that represent the people and represent the times,” he said. “Their hits are classics and the audience just adores them.”

“For Nick, you hear the growth as a person and an artist in his solo work. You also see and hear how much he loves his fans and how he writes and performs for them,” Cameron added.

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, he shared, “My musical inspirations are Shawn Mendes, Justin Bieber, John Mayer, Justin Timberlake and even a little country. A pretty eclectic mix but a great Spotify playlist.”

“I like to think my style of music is also unique in its own way. It’s very positive and upbeat, I believe the music world needs more of that,” he noted.

“I’m a pretty typical 16-year-old, working my way through a bunch of thoughts, feelings and emotions, so my songs reflect this. But you know most of these thoughts and feelings end up being about girls,” he said.

Future plans

Regarding his future plans, he remarked, “Being on that stage and feeling the energy and vibe in the room reaffirmed my goal of being a recording and touring artist. I want to write, record, and play songs.”

“I’m just a 16-year-old that really loves music. I want to be on stage and perform. I want to connect with people through my music and vibe. I just want to keep writing and releasing and grow my following, really,” he said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Cameron said, “Being part of the digital age feels pretty normal. It’s how I’ve grown up and how my generation has been intertwined with tech.”

“I do think social media can be a great platform to share and learn and communicate with so many,” he noted.

“On the flip side, it can be quite frustrating when you see the negativity and get caught in the comparison trap. Hence why we need true, positive art more than ever to bring people together,” he elaborated.

“As far as streaming goes, nothing but love for Spotify… Don’t know what I’d do without it,” he explained.

Advice for young and aspiring artists

For young and emerging artists, Cameron said, “I’m still a very young artist myself but the one piece of advice I would give is to put the time and the reps in to learn something.”

“It takes time and effort to learn how to sing, and it takes hours and hours to learn to play an instrument,” he acknowledged.

“Once you start getting better, you want to do it more. Then you grow to love it and that’s all you want to do. So, if you want to be a songwriter, start writing songs,” he suggested.

“If you want to play the piano or guitar, start making noise. Then, put in the time and reps and see where it takes you,” he added.

Dream duet choice in music: Justin Timberlake

His duet duet choice would be “Justin Timberlake.”

“I’ve just always thought his lyrics, production, songs and overall vibe is really cool and I think it would be pretty cool to hop on a track with him,” he said.

Success

Regarding his definition of success, he said, “The word success to me means believing in yourself, dreaming big, and working your tail off to achieve it.”

“If you focus your energy in negative areas, you’ll live life seeking validation from others when you should be looking for it from yourself,” he said.

“You have to be your own person and I think that’s really important as a human and even more as an aspiring artist,” he added.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, he said, “It takes a ton of courage to share your music and your art. I’m so grateful that audiences have always been receptive and so encouraging.”

“A huge thank you to all my family, friends and community who have always supported me, and to all of the new listeners, hope you stick around because this is only the beginning, so buckle up. Much love,” he expressed.

To learn more about singer-songwriter Carson Cameron and his music, check out his official website and follow him on YouTube and Instagram.