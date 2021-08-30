Carson Boatman talks about his upcoming film ‘Runt,’ and pays tribute to the late Cameron Boyce

Carson Boatman. Photo Credit: Ella DeGea Photography

Actor Carson Boatman sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming film “Runt,” which will be released in the fall. He had the nicest words about working with the late but great Disney star Cameron Boyce.

‘Runt’

“To be a part of ‘Runt’ was really special,” he said. “It was an absolute honor, especially looking back at everything that has happened since then. The entire cast and crew was amazing.”

Tribute to the late Cameron Boyce

“Being able to meet Cameron Boyce, work with him, and share his last film with him was incredible,” Boatman exclaimed.

“Cameron was such an inspiring human being, he showed up every single day and gave it his all. Cameron was the hardest worker in the room. He knew when to have fun with everybody, and he knew when it was time for him to get to work. He killed it with his performance,” he elaborated.

Boatman acknowledged that thanks to “Runt” he was able to make lifelong friends, which include actor Javier Bolaños, producer Carl Rumbaugh, and actor Charlie Gillespie (“Julie and the Phantoms”). “It was such a great experience all around,” he admitted.

Fall release of ‘Runt’

“Runt,” directed by William Coakley, will be released theatrically on October 1, and across streaming platforms on October 19. “I am really excited for everybody to be able to see the film and experience it for themselves,” he said. “When it comes out, make sure you go and download it, stream it, or get it any way you can.”

Boatman also plays the role of Johnny DiMera on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

