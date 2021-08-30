Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Carson Boatman talks about his upcoming film ‘Runt,’ and pays tribute to the late Cameron Boyce

Actor Carson Boatman sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming film “Runt,” which will be released in the fall. He had the nicest words about working with the late but great Disney star Cameron Boyce.

Published

Carson Boatman
Carson Boatman. Photo Credit: Ella DeGea Photography
Carson Boatman. Photo Credit: Ella DeGea Photography

Actor Carson Boatman sat down and chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about his upcoming film “Runt,” which will be released in the fall. He had the nicest words about working with the late but great Disney star Cameron Boyce.

‘Runt’

“To be a part of ‘Runt’ was really special,” he said. “It was an absolute honor, especially looking back at everything that has happened since then. The entire cast and crew was amazing.”

Tribute to the late Cameron Boyce

“Being able to meet Cameron Boyce, work with him, and share his last film with him was incredible,” Boatman exclaimed.

“Cameron was such an inspiring human being, he showed up every single day and gave it his all. Cameron was the hardest worker in the room. He knew when to have fun with everybody, and he knew when it was time for him to get to work. He killed it with his performance,” he elaborated.

Boatman acknowledged that thanks to “Runt” he was able to make lifelong friends, which include actor Javier Bolaños, producer Carl Rumbaugh, and actor Charlie Gillespie (“Julie and the Phantoms”). “It was such a great experience all around,” he admitted.

Fall release of ‘Runt’

“Runt,” directed by William Coakley, will be released theatrically on October 1, and across streaming platforms on October 19. “I am really excited for everybody to be able to see the film and experience it for themselves,” he said. “When it comes out, make sure you go and download it, stream it, or get it any way you can.”

To learn more about actor Carson Boatman, follow him on Instagram.

Boatman also plays the role of Johnny DiMera on the NBC soap opera “Days of Our Lives.”

Read More: Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos previously chatted with Carson Boatman about his role in “Days of Our Lives.”

In this article:cameron boyce, Carson Boatman, days of our lives, Film, Nbc, runt
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 15,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Business

Will consumers trust AI recommendations or will they resist them?

Firms need to understand whether consumers will react in sufficient numbers to product recommendations, including those generated via AI.

11 hours ago
Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm

World

Hurricane Ida strikes Louisiana as Category 4 storm

Hurricane Ida is seen at 1630 GMT on August 29, 2021 - Copyright AFP Aamir QURESHIDaxia ROJASHurricane Ida struck the coast of Louisiana Sunday...

6 hours ago

World

US Gulf coast braces as 'extremely dangerous' Hurricane Ida looms

People evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ida clogged roads headed north on Saturday from the US Gulf Coast.

22 hours ago

Life

‘March On for Voting Rights’ taking place in Washington and in cities across the U.S.

People across the United States are marching on Saturday to demand that Congress pass sweeping voting rights legislation.

21 hours ago