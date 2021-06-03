Carolyn Miller releases stunning single ‘Strangers in This Bar ‘

Carolyn Miller. Photo Credit: 3rd Lion Photography

Long Island country Carolyn Miller has released her stunning new single “Strangers in This Bar.” Digital Journal has the scoop.

The lyrics are pure poetry and expressive. Miller allows her crystalline vocals to shine on this poignant ballad. She maintains solid control over her voice, where the listener can recall Jennifer Nettles of Sugarland meets Kimberly Perry of The Band Perry.

Miller once again showcases tremendous potential and her wide range as a recording artist.

“Strangers in This Bar” is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is filled with raw emotions, and it garners two thumbs up.

To learn more about Carolyn Miller and “Strangers in This Bar,” check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.