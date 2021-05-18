Connect with us

Carole King headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

Carole King is headed to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021. This marks her second career induction into the Rock Hall. Digital Journal has the scoop.
Carole King
Carole King. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
Carole King. Photo Courtesy of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame

She was previously inducted as a songwriter with her ex-husband Gerry Goffin. They were recognized with the “Ahmet Ertegun Award,” which honors songwriters, producers, DJs, record executives, journalists, and other industry professionals that have had a major influence on rock and roll.

This year, King was inducted into the “Performers” category along with Tina Turner, Foo Fighter, The Go-Go’s, Jay-Z, and Todd Rundgren.

King is praised for being a “trailblazing singer-songwriter for all women who rock,” and rightfully so. Her critically-acclaimed studio album “Tapestry” just celebrated five decades of its release (February 10, 1971).

She is an artist who basically wrote the soundtrack of the ’60s, and she wove a “tapestry” of introspection as a Laurel Canyon singer-songwriter in the ’70s.

To learn more about two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee Carole King, check out her official website and her Facebook page.

