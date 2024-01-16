Carol Burnett wins 2024 Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Variety Special’

Carol Burnett. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Actress and comedian Carol Burnett won the 2024 Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).”

Her “90 Years of Laughter + Love” special, which aired on NBC, bested the following nominees: “John Mulaney: Baby J,” “Lizzo: Live in Concert,” “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter,” “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would,” and “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.”

“What an immense honor to have accepted the Emmy for ‘Outstanding Variety Special’,” Burnett posted on her Instagram page. “My deepest thanks to NBC, our entire crew, all of our wonderful guests, and of course, all of you who tuned in. The best birthday party a girl could ask for. Thank you!”

Burnett’s name was name-checked with respect and admiration by presenters, nominees, and winners throughout the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

Serving as an executive producer of the special, Burnett took home her seventh career Emmy Award.

Thanking her late mentors: Garry Moore and Lucille Ball

In the press room interviews (following her latest Emmy win), Burnett went on to thank the late Garry Moore and Lucille Ball (“I Love Lucy”), both of which served as mentors for her, especially early on in her career.

Advice for hopefuls in the entertainment business

Burnett also furnished advice for hopefuls who wish to get their foot in the entertainment industry door, she encouraged them to “not give up and to hang onto their dreams.”

“My advice is ‘to hang in there’ because your turn — if you have the guts, the will, and the fire in the belly — will come,” Burnett underscored. “That’s what I tell young people: don’t get discouraged and keep at it.”

For more information on Carol Burnett, follow her on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s interview with Carol Burnett from November of 2022.