Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Carol Burnett wins 2024 Emmy Award for ‘Outstanding Variety Special’

Carol Burnett won the 2024 Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).”
Markos Papadatos

Published

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC
Carol Burnett. Photo Credit: Chris Haston, NBC

Actress and comedian Carol Burnett won the 2024 Primetime Emmy Award for “Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded).”

Her “90 Years of Laughter + Love” special, which aired on NBC, bested the following nominees: “John Mulaney: Baby J,” “Lizzo: Live in Concert,” “Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter,” “Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would,” and “Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer.”

“What an immense honor to have accepted the Emmy for ‘Outstanding Variety Special’,” Burnett posted on her Instagram page. “My deepest thanks to NBC, our entire crew, all of our wonderful guests, and of course, all of you who tuned in. The best birthday party a girl could ask for. Thank you!”

Burnett’s name was name-checked with respect and admiration by presenters, nominees, and winners throughout the Creative Arts Primetime Emmy Award ceremony.

Serving as an executive producer of the special, Burnett took home her seventh career Emmy Award.

Thanking her late mentors: Garry Moore and Lucille Ball

In the press room interviews (following her latest Emmy win), Burnett went on to thank the late Garry Moore and Lucille Ball (“I Love Lucy”), both of which served as mentors for her, especially early on in her career.

Advice for hopefuls in the entertainment business

Burnett also furnished advice for hopefuls who wish to get their foot in the entertainment industry door, she encouraged them to “not give up and to hang onto their dreams.”

“My advice is ‘to hang in there’ because your turn — if you have the guts, the will, and the fire in the belly — will come,” Burnett underscored. “That’s what I tell young people: don’t get discouraged and keep at it.”

For more information on Carol Burnett, follow her on Instagram.

Read More: Digital Journal’s interview with Carol Burnett from November of 2022.

Carol Burnett
Carol Burnett. Photo Credit: Randee St. Nicholas
In this article:Actress, Award, Carol Burnett, Comedian, Emmy, Entertainment, garry moore, I Love Lucy, Lucille ball, Nbc, primetime, variety special
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 20,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a seven-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: AI vs Democracy — The Zeitgeist of the early 21st century.

Can corporate or political culture be trusted with AI? There is no reason to believe they can.

24 hours ago
Japan's finance ministry has intervened to prop up the value of the yen Japan's finance ministry has intervened to prop up the value of the yen

Business

Q&A: How technology modernization is impacting the community banking space

By understanding a bank’s current state, we are able to highlight industry trends for them and demonstrate how a solution we’ve invested in might...

18 hours ago
China and Ukraine will dominate the agenda on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos China and Ukraine will dominate the agenda on Tuesday during the World Economic Forum in the Swiss Alpine resort of Davos

World

China bids to woo back global elites at Davos forum

China will put on a show of force Tuesday with a large delegation represented by Prime Minister Li Qiang at Davos.

12 hours ago
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week's airstrikes on Huthi targets in Yemen were successful UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week's airstrikes on Huthi targets in Yemen were successful

World

UK’s Sunak says strikes on Huthis ‘successful’

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said last week's airstrikes on Huthi targets in Yemen were successful - Copyright GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/AFP/File Anna MoneymakerUK...

21 hours ago