Carol Burnett becomes the oldest female comedy actress Emmy nominee of all time

The 2024 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced today, and Carol Burnett made history.
Carol Burnett in 'Palm Royale' on Apple TV+
Carol Burnett in 'Palm Royale' on Apple TV+.
Carol Burnett in 'Palm Royale' on Apple TV+.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy nominations were announced today, and Carol Burnett made history. She became the oldest female comedy actress Emmy nominee of all time at the ripe age of 91.

Burnett is nominated for “Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series” for her portrayal of Norma Dellacore in the hit series “Palm Royale” on Apple TV+.

Ms. Burnett is nominated alongside such comedic actresses as Liza Colón-Zayas (“The Bear”), Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”), Janelle James (“Abbott Elementary”), Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”), and Meryl Streep (“Only Murders in the Building”).

For her performance as Norma in “Palm Royale,” she has garnered critical acclaim from viewers, fans, and critics alike.

The series was written, executive produced by showrunner Abe Sylvia; moreover, it is loosely based on the novel “Mr. and Mrs. American Pie” by Juliet McDaniel.

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards will take place on Sunday, September 15 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California. Tune in to see if Ms. Burnett will make history and win this competitive Emmy category.

To learn more about Carol Burnett, follow her on Instagram.

Read More: Our 2022 Interview with Carol Burnett: The First Lady of Television Comedy.

Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 21,000 original articles over the past 18 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a 16-time "Best of Long Island" winner, where for three consecutive years (2020, 2021, and 2022), he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

