Carina Battrick talks about ‘Chucky’ on SYFY and the digital age

Carina Battrick. Photo Credit: The Butterfly Photography

Young actress Carina Battrick chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of “Chucky” on SYFY, and being a performer in the digital age.

How did it feel to be a part of ‘Chucky’ on SYFY?

Being part of Chucky was an absolutely surreal experience. I absolutely love horror movies and Halloween is my favorite holiday. I knew about Chucky even before the audition and when I got the part I was beyond excited.

I could not wait to be on set and see how Chucky is brought to life. Chucky was definitely the star of the show. I could never imagine how many people are involved in the process of making Chucky appear so life-like on-screen.

What did you love most about playing Caroline?

That I got to spend a lot of time with Chucky and really feel what it would be like to have a doll friend. It was pretty incredible when Chucky and I were playing video games.

I also like that the character was really outside my comfort zone as Caroline has behavioral issues and is uncomfortable around people when I am very social and love to be around people.

How does it feel to be an actress in the digital age?

I absolutely love it as it is a very quick and easy process. I finished filming “Chucky” in August and in October I was already able to see the first episode on TV. It is a really rewarding experience to see your work quickly, instead of waiting years for the big premiere.

What is your advice for young and aspiring actors?

Before you start, make sure that you really like acting, working hard, and being able to handle rejection. Most people that are just starting out don’t know how much work it is to book a role and actually film it. Don’t start in the industry unless you are prepared to really commit to the process. It is a job, not a hobby.

Which actors would you like to someday work with as your dream acting partners?

I definitely would love to work with Jason Momoa in an action film, Mckenna Grace in a kids’ movie, and Adam Sandler in a comedy.

What does the word success mean to you?

Success is being able to do what you love and have fun doing it.

What would you like to tell our readers about “Chucky”?

Chucky is not just a scary doll, he has many layers just like people. First appearances are never what they seem. We all have backstories that define who and why we are what we are.