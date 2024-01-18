Cara Jade Myers talks about starring in Martin Scorsese’s ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

Cara Jade Myers in 'Killers of the Flower Moon.' Photo Credit: Apple Original Films

Actress Cara Jade Myers chatted about starring as Anna in “Killers of the Flower Moon,” which was directed by Martin Scorsese.

The film is based on David Grann’s best-selling book of the same name, and it is set in Oklahoma in the 1920s, where a string of brutal murders took place amongst the oil-wealthy Osage Nation.

‘Killers of the Flower Moon’

The movie stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, 2024 Golden Globe winner Lily Gladstone (“Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama”), Jesse Plemons, John Lithgow, and Brendan Fraser, among many others. “Killers of the Flower Moon” was based on a true American story.

“It was pretty awesome filming it,” she exclaimed about the overall experience making the project. “I had moments on set that made me realized that I was on set with legends.”

“I love being able to work with Indigenous talent such as Lily Gladstone,” she admitted. “Booking this movie was my biggest career-defining moment thus far. Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, and Martin Scorsese all are at the top of their game, so I knew I had to step up. Booking it was huge.”

“I hope people see the work that the cast and the Natives put into it,” she said. “I’m just glad that people are finally able to see it.”

Working with director Martin Scorsese

“Martin was amazing to work with,” she said. “He was hilarious, and very collaborative. He was very open to seeing what we had and he would tweak it and work with it. His energy is insane to me.”

“When we were filming this movie, Martin was 80 years old, and he was running circles around me. He was so sweet, so funny, and he is brilliant in every way. I just love him.”

Playing Anna in the movie

Myers portrays as Anna Kyle Brown, Mollie Burkhart’s (Lily Gladstone) sister whose disappearance sets the stage for the investigation into the crimes being committed. Many of those who dared to look into the killings were themselves murdered, and the case became one of the F.B.I.’s first major homicide investigations.

On playing Anna, Myers said, “I love how she was full of life. Playing her was constantly an adventure for me. She did everything to 100; that is the best way to put it.”

“I portrayed her as somebody who was so full of life that when she wasn’t on screen, you missed it, and felt it for sure,” she acknowledged. “I knew that with the limited screen time that I did have, I didn’t want to be the weak link. I wanted to showcase how full of life she is and how multidimensional she is in the time that I had.”

“These are real women, and it’s’ a very true story. This is just a snippet of the things that happened during that time,” she added.

The digital age

On being an actress in the digital age, Myers said, “I love it because people can see the movie in ways that they couldn’t see it before. I know that theaters were doing limited releases, and I knew a lot of people with 3.5 hours, couldn’t make it to a theater for that long.”

“I love that we can be in a digital age where the story can still be shared and it can still be talked about because I feel like it has been hidden long enough,” she said with a sweet laugh.

‘Common Ground’ documentary

Last week, Myers was a notable guest at the “Common Ground” special screening GALA in Los Angeles, which took place at the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California. “It was awesome,” she exclaimed.

“I enjoyed being there, and the movie was very powerful. It makes me wonder why we don’t do this sustainable type of farming and agriculture more often. This system seems so much more simple and better,” she elaborated.

The environmental documentary “Common Ground” was directed by Josh and Rebecca Tickell, and it touches on regenerative agriculture, climate change, and biodiversity. “This is something that we need more eyes on, and we need more films like this to teach us,” she said.

“I think that sustainability is possible,” she said. “We can repair our soil, and we can repair our eating, food, and our land… and we really should. It gives us solutions on how we can fix our broken food system… it is definitely fixable.”

AI on the future of the entertainment business

“I think AI can go either way,” she said. “It can be very beneficial or very detrimental. It depends on the people who make money from it. If you can make money from it, people will put their morals to the side, so I am hoping that it will be used for good, even though it really cannot be.”

“Art should be human. I want AI to be used for good, and not to take away jobs,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Myers said with a sweet laugh, “Sleep After Awards Season.”

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and aspiring actors, she said, “You need to keep going. You need to surround yourself with the right people. If this is going to be your path, know that there are a lot of obstacles and a lot of people who don’t believe in that path. If it’s for you, then just keep going for it.”

Superpower of choice

On her superpower of choice, she revealed, “To speak and understand any language would be amazing, so would invisibility.”

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Myers said, “Success is having the freedom to choose roles, projects, and basically, choosing my own career.”

To learn more about actress Cara Jade Myers, follow her on Instagram and check out her IMDb page.