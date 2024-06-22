Candy Santana talks about starring in ‘Hotel Cocaine’ on MGM+

Candy Santana. Photo Credit: Sub Urban Photography

Candy Santana chatted about starring in the new series “Hotel Cocaine” on MGM+.

Synopsis of the show

The synopsis is: “Hotel Cocaine” is the story of Roman Compte, a Cuban exile and general manager of The Mutiny Hotel, the glamorous epicenter of the Miami cocaine scene of late ‘70s and early ‘80s.

The Mutiny Hotel was Casablanca on cocaine. Businessmen, politicians, international narcos, CIA and FBI agents, models, sports stars, and musicians all frequented the hotel and its glitzy nightclub and restaurant.

At the center of it all was Compte, who did his best to keep it all going and fulfill his own American dream.

Santana on being a part of the series

On being a part of this series, Santana said, “Oh my gosh, it has been amazing. I loved the first episode, and I love the feedback that I’ve been getting from people, and them asking me what is going to happen next. Now, we have to see how the rest of this season is going to go.”

Portraying Gale in ‘Hotel Cocaine’

She opened up about playing Gale in “Hotel Cocaine.” “Honestly, what I like the most about my character is that I get to have fun. I usually play serious roles such as cops and lawyers, but this role allowed me to dance and enjoy a happy character.”

“Gale is also a bit of a leader because she is the right hand of Janice (Laura Gordon). It was a time to be a leader in the ’70s, and a time to enjoy it,” Santana said.

The digital age

On being a part of the digital age, Santana said, “I love it. People can watch the show everywhere and whenever they want. It’s different but I got together with my family to watch the first episode together with them in-person. It is pretty cool.”

Future plans

Regarding her future plans, she revealed, “Right now, I am auditioning a lot and working on a new project… I can’t say much about it because it is still in development. I love creating and staying busy.”

Daily motivations

On her daily motivations, she shared, “I am really motivated by my family. I come from a big family and everything we do is for each other. We celebrate with each other and we continue to build our legacy. Everything I do is for my family.”

Career-defining moments

When asked about her career-defining moments, she remarked, “There have been so many defining moments.”

“In recent years, I’ve done over 250 auditions, which includes voiceovers and commercials, and that training, as tough as it sounds, has really set me apart as an artist, especially believing in myself and my talent. By the time I booked ‘Hotel Cocaine,’ I was ready to tackle it and handle it,” she elaborated.

Advice for young and aspiring actors

For young and emerging actors, she said, “The biggest thing is discipline and just staying in the game. Don’t compare yourself to other people. You may admire other people’s careers but you are going to have your own individual journey. I really believe that discipline sets a lot of people apart.”

“Have a good attitude and be a kind person in all situations,” she added.

Stage of her life

On the title of the current chapter of her life, Santana said with a sweet laugh, “Checking into the Hotel.”

“I am living the dream one day at a time,” she said.

Dream acting partners

Santana listed Al Pacino, Kerry Washington, Eva Longoria, and Zoe Saldana as her dream acting partners in the business. “I grew up loving Al Pacino, and Zoe Saldana is a dream… I love her work,” she said. “These are the top choices to come to mind right away.”

Superpower of choice: time travel

Her superpower of choice would be “to time travel.” “That would help me to plan better,” she admitted.

Success

On her definition of the word success, Santana said, “Being happy, grateful, and just enjoying the process.

Closing thoughts on ‘Hotel Cocaine’

For fans and viewers, she remarked about “Hotel Cocaine,” “It’s a time travel kind of show because you are going back to the ’70s. You get all the glam that we have in Miami, which is one of my favorite cities.”

“Also, you see the price people pay for all of those luxuries. While you see the pleasures, you get to see that the pleasures have a price,” she concluded.

To learn more about Candy Santana, follow her on Instagram.