Candace Cameron Bure talks Great American Family Christmas Festival at UBS Arena, and new movie with Cameron Mathison

Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Credit: Garrett Lobaugh

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House”) spoke about her new Great American Family film “Home Sweet Christmas” with Cameron Mathison and being a part of the 2024 Great American Family Christmas Festival.

Great American Family Christmas Festival

Bure is a part of the 2024 inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena in Elmont on Long Island, which is presented by the venue and the New York Islanders. She is joined by his Great American Family co-stars Cameron Mathison, Danica McKellar, and Trevor Donovan.

“It feels great. I am so happy to be here,” she said about UBS Arena. “I can’t wait for everyone to come and get this Christmas festival started.”

“I hope the fans join me at the Great American Family Christmas Festival for movie screenings, meet and greets, interviews with your favorite talent, ice skating and so much more,” she elaborated.

Eric Johnson and Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Courtesy of Great American Family.

‘A Christmas Less Traveled’ with Eric Johnson

Most recently, she starred in the holiday rom-com “A Christmas Less Traveled” with Eric Johnson. “I loved the movie and I loved the script so much,” she admitted. “Viewer feedback was great and I am really happy that people loved it.”

‘Home Sweet Christmas’ holiday film on Great American Family

In “Home Sweet Christmas,” Sophie Marlow (Candace Cameron Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle’s passing. Uncle Henry left Sophie 60% ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest.

“I am super excited for the new movie with Cameron Mathison,” she hinted. “Cameron just walked in the building and I have yet to say ‘hi,’ but I can’t wait for that to be on Great American Family on December 1st.”

She was drawn to her character, Sophie, for the following reason. “I love that they are childhood friends,” she noted. “Long-lost childhood friends. That just made the connection so endearing, and effortless.”

An affinity for the holidays

She shared that she has an affinity for the holidays (Thanksgiving and Christmas). “I love the holiday so much,” she admitted. “My favorite part of the holidays is being with my family.”

“I like to be home, especially since I travel so much all year long. I can’t wait to settle in and be home,” she added.

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, she remarked, “I know God… that is success.”

To learn more about Candace Cameron Bure, follow her on Instagram.