Candace Cameron Bure talks about starring in ‘Unsung Hero,’ and playing Kay Albright

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House” and “Fuller House”) chatted about starring in the movie “Unsung Hero,” executive producing it, and playing Kay Albright.
Lucas Black and Candace Cameron Bure in 'Unsung Hero'
Lucas Black and Candace Cameron Bure in 'Unsung Hero.' Photo Courtesy of Lionsgate.
The cast includes Joel Smallbone, Daisy Betts, Kirrilee Berger, Lucas Black, and Jonathan Jackson, among others. Bure played the role of Kay Albright. This film will be released in theaters nationwide on Friday, April 26 via Lionsgate.

Synopsis of ‘Unsung Hero’ film

“Unsung Hero” is based on a true story. It follows David Smallbone as he moves his family from Down Under to the States, searching for a brighter future after his successful music company collapses.

With nothing more than their seven children, suitcases, and their love of music, David (played by Joel Smallbone) and his pregnant wife Helen (Daisy Betts) set out to rebuild their lives.

Helen’s faith stands against all odds and inspires her husband and children to hold onto theirs.

With their own dreams on hold, David and Helen begin to realize the musical prowess in their children, who would go on to become two of the most successful acts in inspirational music history: five-time Grammy award-winning artists for King & Country and Rebecca St. James.

Playing Kay Albright

On portraying Kay Albright, Bure said, “My character, Kay, helped change the world in that she loved her community, and she loved her friends.”

“Kay was so giving, and she had such a great heart. Kay was really an answer to prayer. I think we all need to be more like Kay,” Bure added.

Experience working and producing this movie

“It has been incredible,” she said about being a part of this movie. “I am so proud of this movie, and I am proud to be a part of it. I executive produced it and my company, Candy Rock Entertainment, helped produce it. Getting to be in it and getting to play Kay Albright in it was the cherry on top.”

“This film is the incredible true story of the Smallbone family, I’ve been a big fan of their music for so long, and I became friends with them about eight years ago when they performed live on ‘The View,’ while I was co-hosting, and I formed a friendship with them,” she said.

“Over the years, I never knew their origin story of how they came from Australia to America, and they had lost everything and had to start from scratch and rebuilding their family.”

Closing thoughts on ‘Unsung Hero’ film

“This movie is an incredible story of hope, miracles, and adventure,” Bure said. “It is a wonderful family movie, and I hope that people run to the theaters to watch it and support it because there is a character in there for everyone. It is so relatable on so many different aspects and I am just proud to be a part of it,” she elaborated.

“I hope people walk away wanting to be changed to be a better mom, dad, friend, son and daughter,” she said.

In addition, Bure serves as the Chief Creative Officer (CCO) of the Great American Family network. She is also a lead actress and executive producer on many of the films. Most recently, she served as executive producer for “Just in Time.”

To learn more about actress and filmmaker Candace Cameron Bure, follow her on Instagram.

