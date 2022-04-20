Candace Cameron Bure inks a deal with GAC Media, which includes Christmas programming

Connect with us

Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House” fame) has moved over to GAC Media, where she has inked a new deal.

Candace Cameron Bure. Photo Courtesy of GAC Media.

Fans of GAC Family and Candace Cameron Bure are in for a treat. Hallmark movie superstar Candace Cameron Bure (“Full House” fame) has moved over to GAC Media, where she has inked a new deal.

According to Deadline, Bure will develop, produce, and star in films and TV shows for GAC Family and GAC Living.

GAC Media is home to GAC Family and GAC Living. It was created this past June by Bill Abbott with the Dallas-based Hicks Equity Partners LLC. Abbott was the former CEO of Crown Media Family Networks. “I am truly honored that she has chosen to be a part of and help curate her special brand of family entertainment here at Great American Channels,” Abbott, the President and CEO of GAC Media, remarked in a press release.

Bure serves as the CEO of Candy Rock Enterprises. Her hit shows “Fuller House” and the original “Full House” both air on GAC Family.

“I am very excited to develop heartwarming family and faith-filled programming and make the kind of stories my family and I love to watch,” Bure said in a press statement.

“I am constantly looking for ways that I can inspire people to live life with purpose. GAC fits my brand perfectly; we share a vision of creating compelling wholesome content for an audience who wants to watch programming for and with the whole family. Great, quality entertainment with a positive message is what my partnership with GAC is all about,” he exclaimed in a statement.

 The “Full House” alumna will take an executive role in the company, overseeing and curating programming, and she will develop and produce content for GAC channels via her Candy Rock Entertainment.

Bure will also create year-round seasonal content for the network channels and help with its annual Great American Christmas franchise.

She will join such actors as Jen Lilley, Danica McKellar, Jessica Lowndes, and Trevor Donovan, all of which have signed multi-picture deals with GAC Family.

Bure will not be appearing in any future Hallmark projects, and there are no new “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” movies in the series.

