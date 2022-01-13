Canadian actress Lynda Boyd opens up

Actress Lynda Boyd. Photo Credit: Richie Lubaton

Canadian actress Lynda Boyd chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest acting projects and the digital age.

Boyd is a three-time Canadian Screen Award nominee and she is a recipient of the Jessie Richardson Theatre Award.

She revealed that her latest projects include “Virgin River” Season 4, where she has starred as Lilly in all four seasons, and she recently filmed “Cut, Color and Murder” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.”

In addition, she is producing a murder mystery series of her own with Teryl Rothery.

Boyd had great words about working with such actors as Eva Tamargo (“Passions” fame) and Brad Harder (“The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2”). “I had the great fortune to work with two incredible actors I would never have the opportunity to work with before and they have become friends,” she exclaimed.

On being an actress in the digital age, Boyd responded, “If you mean taping your auditions at home with friends reading off-camera, I say keep it going this way so that we all stay safe.”

Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, “I have always loved stories and I love that I can be part of an industry where the main goal is to tell everyone’s stories.”

For young and aspiring actors, she offered them the following inspirational advice: “Don’t ever give up, until your miracle happens… all actors know what their miracle looks like.”

On her definition of the word success, Boyd said, “To me, the word success means that you’ve made goals and allowed them to unfold.”

For her fans and supporters, Boyd concluded, “I value support from wherever it flows to me… and I am grateful to the many fans who have expressed their support over the years.”

To learn more about Canadian actress Lynda Boyd, visit her official website.