Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Canadian actress Lynda Boyd opens up

Canadian actress Lynda Boyd talks about her latest acting projects and the digital age.

Published

Actress Lynda Boyd
Actress Lynda Boyd. Photo Credit: Richie Lubaton
Actress Lynda Boyd. Photo Credit: Richie Lubaton

Canadian actress Lynda Boyd chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about her latest acting projects and the digital age.

Boyd is a three-time Canadian Screen Award nominee and she is a recipient of the Jessie Richardson Theatre Award.

She revealed that her latest projects include “Virgin River” Season 4, where she has starred as Lilly in all four seasons, and she recently filmed “Cut, Color and Murder” and “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries.”

In addition, she is producing a murder mystery series of her own with Teryl Rothery.

Boyd had great words about working with such actors as Eva Tamargo (“Passions” fame) and Brad Harder (“The Christmas House” and “The Christmas House 2”). “I had the great fortune to work with two incredible actors I would never have the opportunity to work with before and they have become friends,” she exclaimed.

On being an actress in the digital age, Boyd responded, “If you mean taping your auditions at home with friends reading off-camera, I say keep it going this way so that we all stay safe.”

Regarding her daily motivations as an actress, she said, “I have always loved stories and I love that I can be part of an industry where the main goal is to tell everyone’s stories.”

For young and aspiring actors, she offered them the following inspirational advice: “Don’t ever give up, until your miracle happens… all actors know what their miracle looks like.”

On her definition of the word success, Boyd said, “To me, the word success means that you’ve made goals and allowed them to unfold.”

For her fans and supporters, Boyd concluded, “I value support from wherever it flows to me… and I am grateful to the many fans who have expressed their support over the years.”

To learn more about Canadian actress Lynda Boyd, visit her official website.

In this article:Actors, Actress, Canadian, Digital Age, lynda boyd, Screen
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 16,000 original articles over the past 15 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a five-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past two years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

World

Pacific Northwest prepares for another atmospheric river

The atmospheric river moving in this week will stay tilted to the north, mainly impacting Washington state and Vancouver Island, BC.

6 hours ago

Tech & Science

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were the highest ever recorded

Ocean temperatures in 2021 were “the hottest ever recorded by humans,” according to a report.

21 hours ago

Tech & Science

Op-Ed: How long must we wallow in stupidity? Start thinking up excuses for your kids while the sea temperatures go nuts

The current headlines about sea temperature rises are easily worse than US politics, social mindlessness and the pandemic.

19 hours ago
Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears Global stocks rise in week dominated by inflation fears

Life

After the Gold Rush: Fishy evidence of San Francisco’s beginnings

An historical investigation puts together some of the pieces that led to the rise of San Francisco as a major city - and it...

10 hours ago