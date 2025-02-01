Camille A. Brown talks about her ‘I AM’ show at The Joyce in New York

Choreographer and director Camille A. Brown. Photo Credit: Whitney Browne.

Camille A. Brown, Tony-nominated choreographer, dancer, and director, chatted about her “I AM” show at The Joyce in New York City.

On her “I AM” show, she remarked, “I have been working on the piece for two years. I technically started the foundation of it in 2021, but I didn’t think the material and concept I was coming up with felt like the direction I wanted to go in. Things started to really gel at the top of 2023.”

On performing in the show, she stated, “It feels excellent. I am 45 years old now, so I am focused on using the wisdom that I’ve gained from having a 25 year career. If I think of it that way, it feels like a celebration of who I am now and how far I’ve come.”

Brown opened up about the lessons learned from this show. “I’ve always known this, but it now clearer than ever that I cannot wait for others to place value on my work or dictate my worth,” she said.

“The judgement and opinions will always be there, but if I claim assurance of who I am and what I want to do, then that’s what matters,” she added.

Most recently, she choreographed “Gypsy” on Broadway. “It felt like a chance of a lifetime,” she admitted. “George C. Wolfe, Audra McDonald, and Gypsy! WOW!”

“One of the main reasons I wanted to do theater is because of George’s work. I felt like I was dreaming when he asked me to join the team,” she exclaimed.

“My mom introduced me to musical theatre at a very young age and I’ve loved it ever since,” she said. “Though I’ve been in the business for some time, this is my first opportunity working on a ‘classic’ musical theatre show outside of ‘Porgy and Bess’ at The Metropolitan Opera. I’m thrilled that I’m able to share another side of who I am with the show.”

Camille A Brown: A four-time Tony nominee

GOOD. I am very honored to be acknowledged for my work as a Director and Choreographer!

Success

Regarding her definition of the word success, Brown said, “Success means that every day, I am making the decision to still be in the game and give it my best shot.”

Message for fans and supporters

For fans and supporters, she concluded about her “I AM show,” “I hope this show brings them joy.”

To learn more about Camille A. Brown, check out her official website, and follow her on Instagram.