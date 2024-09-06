Cameron Whitcomb talks about his new music and the digital age

Cameron Whitcomb. Photo Credit: Ryan Simmons.

Atlantic recording artist Cameron Whitcomb chatted about his music, his dream duet choices, and being a part of the digital age.

‘Love Myself’ single

Whitcomb just released his new single, the introspective “Love Myself.” “I cannot wait for the fans to hear it,” he said. “I am so excited!”

“I wrote this single about being loved only when it’s convenient,” he admitted.

‘Quitter’ single

On his single “Quitter,” he said, “I went to Los Angeles, met with a cool guy named Nolan Sipe, and we were kicking around ideas for the day.”

“I’ve written a lot of songs about sobriety, and what drug abuse does… the hardest part is about getting clean and what it does to you and what it does to the people around you that you might have to say goodbye to. It was a learning experience,” he explained.

“It is crazy how many people this song has actually been reaching,” he acknowledged. “I’ve been hearing a lot of stories from people and how they relate to the song. Honestly, it has been incredible.”

‘Rocking Chair’ single

Whitcomb also listed “Rocking Chair” as one of his favorite songs. “It was really cool,” he admitted. “Now that I have music out, it is cool to play shows and hearing people sing back songs that I’ve written… it’s insane, and pretty crazy.”

Mercury Lounge performance in New York

Whitcomb revealed that he is looking forward to headlining Mercury Lounge in New York City on November 1st, 2024. “I am excited. I don’t know how many people listen to me in New York but we will soon find out,” he said.

“Honestly, I am just excited that I get to play in the United States at all,” he admitted. “I am from Vancouver Island, and just today I found out that our Visas were approved! It is actually pretty cool.”

Music and songwriting inspirations

On his music and songwriting inspirations, Whitcomb said, “A lot of it comes from my own personal stories, but inspiration also comes from the people around me. I feel like people want to relate to something.”

“At the end of the day, I am writing songs that are resonating with me, and Thank God, they resonate with other people,” he said.

“As long as I can keep doing that, I will be happy,” he admitted.

Future plans

Regarding his plans for the future, he shared, “Just keep grinding, keep staying sober, and just keep working hard.”

“Hard work brings good luck, so as long as I can keep meeting new people and keep talking about things that mean something to me, then I will be happy,” he said.

The digital age

On being an artist in the digital age, Whitcomb remarked, “I feel like now is the best time to try, especially for kids and new artists.”

“As long as you are consistent and you are trying to better yourself in whatever it is you are doing, then you will succeed. I did ‘American Idol’ and I got kicked off, and then, I just kept posting every single day and I didn’t stop. The digital age brings everything at your fingertips,” he elaborated.

Atlantic Records

On signing with Atlantic Records, he said, “It is a great record label. I met with a lot of great record labels and a lot of great people but honestly, the people at Atlantic are just incredible. I wanted to be around really good people.”

“I truly believed in Atlantic Records, and I think it is unreal. From top to bottom, Atlantic Records has given me a lot of support. It’s a really great team, and they really care for the artists,” he said.

Musical influences

His greatest musical influences include the late Kurt Cobain, Nirvana, Tyler Childers, and rap artists such as Eminem. “I am into everything, I like it all,” he admitted.

Dream duet choices in music

Whitcomb listed Post Malone as his dream duet choice in music.

“I’m a huge Post Malone fan. That’s the dream, for sure,” he said. “I would love to sing a song with that guy,” he said.

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly.”

“I wouldn’t want to read people’s minds,” he said. “I would probably get my feelings hurt.”

Advice for young and emerging artists

For young and aspiring artists, Whitcomb said, “Everything is at your fingertips. Surround yourself with people you want to be like.”

“Remember to just take things one day at a time. Set some realistic goals for yourself; that way, it gets easier to look ahead, get inspired, and take risks,” he said.

“Also, just try your best because that is all you can do,” he added.

Success

On his definition of the word success, Whitcomb said, “Being able to support the people around me. I would love to be able to help the people around me; that would be the goal. I want to keep putting good into the world.”

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Whitcomb said, “I love the fans to bits. I am excited to meet every single person on the road. I will be doing 30 dates in the United States, so I am excited to meet the USA fans.”

“I hope the fans sit down and really listen to every single thing that I say in these songs because they are straight from the heart,” he concluded.

His new single “Love Myself” is available on digital service providers by clicking here.

To learn more about Atlantic recording artist Cameron Whitcomb, follow him on Instagram.