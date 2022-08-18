Cameron Mathison to host ‘The Good Life with Cameron Mathison’ lifestyle series

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media

Cameron Mathison will be hosting “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” on Great American Community.

“The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” features TV star, actor, host, and presenter Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital” star and “All My Children” alum). He currently plays Drew Cain on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Mathison has always had a passion for learning more about creating a healthier life and brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out. “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” will premiere on September 26 with all-new episodes on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Great American Community is the free direct-to-consumer app available in app stores and on connected devices starting September 26. It announced 15 new original lifestyle series that will premiere on the app on September 26.

Also, more new episodes will be premiering on regularly scheduled days each week throughout the year.

The launch of the platform and 15 original series marks a monumental achievement for the parent company, Great American Media in its first year.

In other Cameron Mathison news, as Digital Journal reported, he and Jill Wagner will star in the new original holiday film “The Christmas Farm” on Great American Family. Bradley Walsh directed the upcoming Christmas movie “The Christmas Farm” from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram.