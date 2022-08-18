Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Entertainment

Cameron Mathison to host ‘The Good Life with Cameron Mathison’ lifestyle series

Cameron Mathison will be hosting “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” on Great American Community.
Markos Papadatos

Published

Cameron Mathison
Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media
Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media

Cameron Mathison will be hosting “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” on Great American Community.

“The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” features TV star, actor, host, and presenter Cameron Mathison (“General Hospital” star and “All My Children” alum). He currently plays Drew Cain on the hit ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

Mathison has always had a passion for learning more about creating a healthier life and brings that knowledge to this series dedicated to a healthier you from the inside out. “The Good Life with Cameron Mathison” will premiere on September 26 with all-new episodes on Tuesdays and Sundays.

Great American Community is the free direct-to-consumer app available in app stores and on connected devices starting September 26. It announced 15 new original lifestyle series that will premiere on the app on September 26.

Also, more new episodes will be premiering on regularly scheduled days each week throughout the year.

The launch of the platform and 15 original series marks a monumental achievement for the parent company, Great American Media in its first year.

In other Cameron Mathison news, as Digital Journal reported, he and Jill Wagner will star in the new original holiday film “The Christmas Farm” on Great American Family. Bradley Walsh directed the upcoming Christmas movie “The Christmas Farm” from an original screenplay by Adam Rockoff and Blaine Chiappetta.

To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram.

In this article:Actor, all my children, Cameron Mathison, General hospital, great american family, Lifestyle, presenter, Series, TV Star
Markos Papadatos
Written By

Markos Papadatos is Digital Journal's Editor-at-Large for Music News. Papadatos is a Greek-American journalist and educator that has authored over 18,000 original articles over the past 16 years. He has interviewed some of the biggest names in music, entertainment, lifestyle, magic, and sports. He is a six-time consecutive "Best of Long Island" winner, and in the past three years, he was honored as the "Best Long Island Personality" in Arts & Entertainment, an honor that has gone to Billy Joel six times.

You may also like:

Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not Billionaire Elon Musk has tweeted that he was buying English football club Manchester United, without providing any details as to whether he was serious or not

Business

Elon Musk tweets he is ‘buying Manchester United’

Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday evening that he is purchasing the Manchester United football club.

16 hours ago
Beijing is accused of detaining over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang Beijing is accused of detaining over a million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in Xinjiang

Business

Forced labour, possible ‘enslavement’ in China’s Xinjiang: UN expert

Minorities have been drafted into forced labour in China's Xinjiang region in sectors such as agriculture and manufacturing.

19 hours ago
Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C Australian town hits record high temperature of 50.7C

World

Op-Ed: Big win for environment in Australia — Great Artesian Basin reviving huge area

t’s hope the future appreciates what we so very nearly lost.  

16 hours ago

Business

Asian markets fluctuate as traders weigh economic outlook

Markets drifted in Asia on Wednesday, with investors trying to navigate an uncertain economic landscape.

13 hours ago