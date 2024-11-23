Cameron Mathison talks Great American Family Festival at UBS Arena, and new holiday film with Candace Cameron Bure

Cameron Mathison. Photo Courtesy of Great American Media.

On November 22nd, Cameron Mathison chatted at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, prior to the Christmas Tree Lighting festivities.

‘Great American Family Christmas Festival’

Mathison is a part of the 2024 inaugural Great American Family Christmas Festival at Northwell Park at UBS Arena, which is presented by the venue and the New York Islanders. He is joined by his Great American Family co-stars Candace Cameron Bure, Danica McKellar, and Trevor Donovan.

“I am thrilled to be back in New York,” Mathison enthused. “I cannot wait for this festival to start.”

‘Home Sweet Christmas’ rom-com

Mathison is also looking forward to his forthcoming holiday film “Home Sweet Christmas,” where he stars opposite Candace Cameron Bure, which will premiere on December 1st on Great American Family. “I am very excited about this movie, honestly,” Mathison admitted.

“It comes out on December 1st and it has an actress that people will be meeting for the very first time… a lot of people don’t know her… her name is Candace Cameron Bure… it’s her first Christmas movie ever,” he jokingly laughed.

“This is our first movie together,” Mathison noted. “Obviously, Candace is the ‘Queen of Christmas’ and everybody loves her. We’ve known each other for a very long time. It was worth the wait… it is such a sweet story,” he hinted.

The synopsis is: “Sophie Marlow (Candace Cameron Bure), a successful mergers and acquisitions attorney, is called home to Waynesbridge, Washington, following her great uncle’s passing. Uncle Henry left Sophie 60 percent ownership in his Marlow Maple Meadows, a sprawling patch of sugar maple forest.”

“Though Sophie hasn’t been on the property in decades, she immediately begins retracing the happy steps of her youth before encountering Sam (Cameron Mathison), her long-lost, childhood friend. Sam has returned to the farm after learning Henry left him the other 40 percent of the property.”

“The movie has so much nostalgia, a little bit of mystery, and a little bit of magic… People are going to love it,” he added.

Remembering Esta TerBlanche

Mathison also took the time to remember his late “All My Children” co-star Esta TerBlanche, who passed away this summer at the age of 51. “Obviously, my heart was broken when I heard about that,” he said.

“My heart literally broke over those news… It is almost to imagine and believe that this unfortunate thing happened to her,” he acknowledged.

“Esta was a dear, dear friend of mine, and she helped me in the last few years going through some really tough times. We reconnected recently, and it just doesn’t make any sense. Her death is beyond words,” Mathison expressed.

Message for his fans and supporters

For his fans and supporters, Mathison shared his holiday greetings to them and their loved ones. “Merry Christmas to you all, and be sure to watch ‘Home Sweet Christmas’ on Great American Family, and all the other movies all season long… We’ve got them coming for you!” he exclaimed.

To learn more about Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram.