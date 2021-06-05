Cameron Mathison opens up about the upcoming ‘All My Children’ virtual reunion

Cameron Mathison. Photo Credit: Sven Boecker, Crown Media

Emmy-nominated actor and TV host Cameron Mathison chatted with Digital Journal’s Markos Papadatos about being a part of the highly-anticipated “All My Children” virtual reunion on Sunday, August 1.

“I am always excited connecting with my ‘All My Children’ family,” Mathison said. “It was one of the absolute best times of my life and I love to reminisce every chance I can get.”

Mathison will be joined with his former “All My Children” co-stars Eva LaRue, Jacob Young, Vincent Irizarry, Walt Willey, Darnell Williams, Melissa Claire Egan, Rebecca Budig, Alicia Minshew, Jordi Vilasuso, Aiden Turner, and Laurence Lau.

The proceeds from this online “All My Children” reunion will benefit such charitable organizations as Contractors for Kids and the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

This upcoming “All My Children” virtual reunion, which will take place on August 1, is produced by Coastal Entertainment. For more information on this virtual event, click here.