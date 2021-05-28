Connect with us

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney reunite for new Hallmark mystery

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeny are reuniting for a new Hannah Swensen Hallmark mystery. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Published

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney. Photo Credit: Crown Media
Sweeney is going to play Hannah Swensen in the forthcoming movie, and Mathison, will reprise his role as Mike Kingston. This August, Mathison is wrapping up his co-host gig on “Home & Family” (along with Debbie Matenopoulos). Barbara Niven will also star Hannah’s mom, Delores Swensen.

In this new mystery, Hannah (Alison Sweeney) and Mike (Cameron Mathison) enjoy their engagement while still managing their busy careers and hectic lives. According to ET, a murder at Swensen’s gym will complicate their wedding plans as this case will impact Mike’s investigation.  

Both actors already began production in this film in Vancouver, Canada. It is expected to premiere at some point this summer on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries.

As Digital Journal reported, Mathison will also be joining the cast of “General Hospital” on ABC.

To learn more about actor and TV host Cameron Mathison, follow him on Instagram and Twitter.

