Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney deliver in gripping ‘Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery’

On Sunday, August 8, “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery,” starring Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney, premiered on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, and it featured memorable performances from them. Digital Journal has the scoop.

Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney
Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney. Photo Credit: Marcel Williams, Crown Media
Pat Williams did a solid job in the movie’s direction, and compliments to screenwriter Marcy Holland for writing such a witty, intriguing, and clever script.

Alison Sweeney is back as Hannah Swensen and she is baking up a new mystery. She is reunited with Detective Mike Kingston (Cameron Mathison), where they start planning a wedding. A body has turned up in the pool of Hannah’s gym, and her baked goods are at the actual crime scene.

Once again, they will join forces to help solve this criminal case. At the same time, Hannah is struggling to find the quintessential cream puff recipe to serve at her mother’s Regency-themed book GALA. Veteran actress Barbara Niven plays the role of Delores. Hannah is oblivious to the fact that the story in the romance novel may hit very close to home, where life may possibly imitate art.

Without giving too much away, “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” is definitely worth checking out firsthand. It is filled with many twists and turns that will leave viewers guessing and at the edge of their seats.

In other Cameron Mathison news, it was revealed that he will be playing the role of Drew Cain on the ABC daytime drama “General Hospital.”

The Verdict

Overall, “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” is a compelling new Hallmark mystery, where Cameron Mathison and Alison Sweeney deliver noteworthy acting performances. It is one of those movies that one can watch multiple times with their entire family. “Sweet Revenge: A Hannah Swensen Mystery” garnered four out of five stars.

