Cameron Cowperthwaite talks about ‘Station 19,’ ‘Sugar,’ and ‘Fallout’ series

Cameron Cowperthwaite. Photo Credit: David-Simon Dayan

Actor Cameron Cowperthwaite (“American Horror Story” and “Dahmer”) chatted about his latest projects, which include “Station 19,” “Sugar,” and “Fall Out.”

‘Station 19’

On being a part of “Station 19,” he exclaimed, “It was quite incredible. When I got cast in that show to play Mason, it was back in Season 2, five or six years ago, where I played Maya’s brother.”

“In January of this year, I got a phone call to come back. Unfortunately, the show is getting cancelled, and they had to tie up the storyline, so I got the chance to return to play Mason. I was over the moon to see Danielle [Savre] again, and David Greenspan, who was the director,” he said.

“Working with Danielle was such a fun dynamic, and it was fun to lay that character to rest, so here we are! Danielle is just a star, and she is so amazing. We shot 10 or 11 pages in one day and one go, and it turned out so great,” he noted.

“We did it like a play and David Greenspan allowed us to do it that way, and it was such a blast to play with her,” he exclaimed.

Cameron Cowperthwaite. Photo Credit: David-Simon Dayan

‘Fallout’

Regarding his experience in “Fallout,” he said, “It was incredible, and it was one of the best acting experiences in my career.”

“I got to work with Jonathan Nolan, who I am a huge fan of, Graham Wagner who is hilarious, as well as Geneva [Robertson-Dworet], and Ella Purnell, and all these amazing people,” he explained.

“The makeup, the prosthetics, the production design and the special effects were all incredible,” he exclaimed.

“It took me four hours in the make-up chair to do all those prosthetics and makeup. The sets that were built to shoot the magnitude of this show were just unbelievable,” he elaborated.

Cameron Cowperthwaite. Photo Credit: David-Simon Dayan

‘Sugar’

He also opened up about his experience in the hit series “Sugar.”

“Working with Colin Farrell, Fernando Meirelles (I told him how much I love “City of God”), and Adam Arkin was just life-changing and one of the most beneficial acting experiences. I love the cool character development that my character, Ryan, undergoes,” he said.

“This was some of the most inspired filmmaking I’ve ever been a part of,” he said. “I loved how Colin Farrell was working, he did a lot of improvising and in a way, he was re-writing the story in the most organic way.”

“It was just a whirlwind… you got on the roller coaster, and you just prayed that it will all come together, and it did,” he said with a sweet laugh.

“Being in the presence of all these legendary talents was jaw-dropping. I was just trying to keep the pace as best as I could,” he added.

Future plans

On his future plans, he said, “I finished my own independent film, and now I am trying to run the gamut of sales and distribution. I edited it and I am the lead of it.”

The cast of ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway in the rumble scene. Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy.

Barton Cowperthwaite

Cameron clarified as to whether or not he is indeed related to actor, dancer and performer Barton Cowperthwaite, who is starring in “The Outsiders” musical on Broadway.

“We became friends based on our last names through social media,” Cameron said. “So many people have kept asking me if he is my brother or my cousin.”

“Now, I am just so happy that ‘my brother’ Barton is doing well,” he acknowledged. “It is amazing how we connected; I want Barton to do great, and I want him to thrive. Now, I want to come and see him in ‘The Outsiders’ on Broadway… I can’t wait!”

Stage of his life

On the title of the current chapter of his life, he said, “Hustling.”

“That’s the name of the game now,” he admitted. “I am really shooting my shot at taking chances that I may not have taken five or six years ago.”

Superpower of choice

If he were to have any superpower, it would be “to fly.” “I want to be able to fly mainly because I am terrified of flying,” he revealed. “I would use that power to conquer my fears.”

Success

On his definition of the word success, he said, “Finding experiences that are creative and collaborative with amazing people. I just want to keep working.”

To learn more about actor Cameron Cowperthwaite, follow him on Instagram.